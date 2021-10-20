CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayaking on the waters of Saturn's moon Titan and skydiving through the atmosphere of an exoplanet: NASA shares its vision for the future of space travel in exciting sci-fi video

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

As space tourism moves from science fiction to science fact, NASA is looking further into the future to when civilians will go far beyond Earth’s orbit to visit distant worlds.

The American space agency shared its ‘Visions of the Future’ for such journeys in a new video that shows tourists kayaking on the waters of Saturn’s moon Titan and free falling through the atmosphere of a distant exoplanet, 42 light-years from Earth.

The video was inspired by a travel poster series created by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which show several planets and moons that could one day be vacation destinations for humans living on Earth.

‘While our robotic explorers have toured our solar system, the only place beyond Earth where humans have stood is the Moon,’ NASA shared with the video.

‘That’s also the next place we’ll send astronauts. But not the last! While humans haven’t yet visited Mars, we’re planning to add boot prints to the rover tire tracks there now. We also dream of traveling to distant worlds, and what they might be like.’

Scroll down for videos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWKmX_0cXFPHkH00
As space tourism becomes a part of our reality, NASA is looking further into the future to when civilians will go far beyond Earth’s orbit to visit distant worlds, such as Saturn's moon Titan

Space tourism has been a vision for decades, but only recently have we seen civilians make the trip into space.

NASA hopes the feat will lead to humans exploring the wonders in the solar system and beyond and has shared activities to do while on distant worlds.

The Visions of the Future video shows the fictitious vacations are booked through the Exoplanet Travel Bureau.

The agency's rockets could drop people off at Mars to visit historic sites before the craft heads to Venus where tourists will take in the stunning views from the ‘Cloud 9 Observatory.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSgnp_0cXFPHkH00
The American space agency shared its ‘Visions of the Future’ for such journeys in a new video that shows tourists kayaking on Saturn’s moon Titan and free falling through the atmosphere of an exoplanet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGgZg_0cXFPHkH00
Next on the route is Saturn’s largest moon Titan that is thought to have a surface ocean of water, which would be ideal for kayaking. And once you dry off, head over to exoplanet HD 40307 g for some skydiving. HD 40307 g is a Neptune-like exoplanet that sits just 42 light-years from Earth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwSDh_0cXFPHkH00

The video also shows vacationers on Enceladus, Saturn’s sixth largest moon, which is covered by thick layer of ice.

Tours would shuttle travelers through the southern region to feast their eyes on thermal jets shooting from the moon.

Next on the route is Saturn’s largest moon Titan, which is thought to have a surface ocean of water and could be ideal for kayaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcKX1_0cXFPHkH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt4dE_0cXFPHkH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTQV6_0cXFPHkH00
The video takes vacationers to Enceladus, Saturn’s sixth largest moon, which is covered by thick layer of ice. Tours would shuttle travelers through the southern region to feast their eyes on thermal jets shooting from the moon

And once you dry off, head over to exoplanet HD 40307 g for some skydiving.

HD 40307 g is a Neptune-like exoplanet that sits just 42 light-years from Earth.

Other exoplanets are shown as destinations, where tourists can fly through the atmosphere in glass capsules, walk through red ‘grass’ and dance the night away on one that does not have a star.

NASA’s vision for future space travel is decades away, but several companies on Earth have already sent civilians to the edge of space and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wtkul_0cXFPHkH00
Other exoplanets are shown as destinations, where tourists can walk through red ‘grass’ and dance the night away on one that does not have a star
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4pDI_0cXFPHkH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHPFS_0cXFPHkH00
Tourists could also travel to Jupiter (left) where they would ride a hot air balloon into the atmosphere to see the stunning auroras. Other exoplanets are shown as destinations, where tourists can fly through the atmosphere in glass capsules as they take un the lava that fills the planet (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQKyg_0cXFPHkH00

Most recent was Blue Origin's flight on October 13 that took actor William Shatner, 90, and three others 351,186 feet above Earth's surface where they spent three minutes in weightlessness.

Prior to the mission, the company’s founder Jeff Bezos made the same journey in July.

He, his brother Mark, Wally Funk and Dutch teen Oliver Daemen were also along for the ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIJIH_0cXFPHkH00
Most recent was the Blue Origin flight on October 13 that took actor William Shatner (center) , 90, Glen de Vries (left), Audrey Powers and Chris Boshuizen (right) 351,186 feet above Earth's surface where they spent three minutes in weightlessness

However, it was Richard Branson that won the billionaire space race when he and his entourage soared to the edge of space on July 11.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has yet to leave Earth, but his company sent the first all-civilian crew into orbit – and the craft when further than the International Space Station.

Inspiration4 launched on September 14 with four passengers aboard who spent three days orbiting the Earth.

Atlas Obscura

Is This a Scene From a Sci-Fi Horror Flick a Rare Atmospheric Phenomenon?

We’ve all seen this movie: Intrepid human space explorers arrive at a strange new planet and settle into orbit only to discover—cue the creepy, theremin-heavy soundtrack—the local welcoming committee isn’t so welcoming. But there’s nothing sinister about this image of ethereal blue tendrils that seem to reach out to the underbelly of the International Space Station (ISS).
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Powerful SLS Rocket Fully Stacked for Artemis I Moon Mission – Liftoff for Deep Space in February 2022

NASA’s Orion spacecraft is secured atop the agency’s powerful Space Launch System rocket, and the integrated system is entering the final phase of preparations for an upcoming uncrewed flight test around the Moon. The mission, known as Artemis I, will pave the way for a future flight test with crew before NASA establishes a regular cadence of more complex missions with astronauts on and around the Moon under Artemis. With stacking complete, a series of integrated tests now sit between the mega-Moon rocket and targeted liftoff for deep space in February 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

Beyond Exoplanets –NASA’s K2 Mission Revealed Unknown Objects

“After having monitored tens of thousands of galaxies, we know there are other discoveries waiting to happen. Either faint objects, objects that change quickly, or things we do not even know about yet. The search is still going on!” wrote astrophysicist and cosmologist, Brad Tucker, currently a Research Fellow at the Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Mt. Stromlo Observatory at the Australian National University, in an email to The Daily Galaxy about undiscovered gems in the Kepler Mission archives. Tucker is one of the leads of the Kepler Extra-Galactic Survey, KEGS, a Kepler Space Telescope Key Program, to understand why and how stars blow.
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

Firefly completes design of Moon mission, aiming for 2023 launch

Although Firefly Aerospace is only a few weeks removed from its first-ever launch attempt, the Texas-based space company is already making good progress toward its first mission to land on the Moon. Firefly said Monday that it has completed the "critical design review" phase of its program to develop a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
256K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
