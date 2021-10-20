CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to China sets himself on collision course with Beijing by demanding an end to its 'genocide in Xinjiang,' abuses in Tibet and bullying of Taiwan

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

President Biden's nominee to be U.S. ambassador set himself on a collision course with Beijing on Wednesday, promising to be a vocal critic of China's human rights abuses and aggressive foreign policy if he is confirmed to the post.

Nicholas Burns took a tough line during his Senate confirmation hearing, saying that the U.S. should expand arms sales to Taiwan and demanding that Beijing ended its genocide of minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

'If there are atrocities occurring or, in the case of Xinjiang, a genocide is occurring, we have to speak out,' he said.

'And you've seen the president, Secretary Blinken, and all of the officials have been very forthright about that since January 20 of this year.

'I think that will continue and that will certainly be - if I am confirmed - a hallmark of what I try to do: speaking directly to the Chinese government in Beijing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVSgU_0cXFOx7y00
Nicholas Burns, President Biden's nominee for ambassador to China, promised a tough line on Beijing when he appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCak6_0cXFOx7y00
A Uyghur woman holds her relatives' ID cards during a protest against detentions in 2009 in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, China. Burns demanded an end to what human rights campaigners have called a 'genocide' of the minority population

The Biden administration is under pressure to do more to stem the rising global and regional ambitions of China.

This week it emerged that the regime had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, a new generation of weapons that may be able to evade early warning systems.

Burns, 65, a career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to NATO, was also asked about his stance on Taiwan, a self-governing island that fears a Chinese attempt to force it to reunite with the mainland.

He said Washington was right to pair its 'one China' policy on Taiwan with opposition to any moves by Beijing to undermine the island's current status.

'Given China's frankly objectionable statements towards Taiwan, I think that Congress and the executive branch have every right to continue to deepen our security cooperation, to expand our arms provisions to Taiwan. That's the most important thing we can do,' he said.

Burns, an experience diplomat and former ambassador to NATO, is not expected to face significant opposition for one of Biden's most important overseas postings.

Republicans and Democrats agree with the need to push Beijing on Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Human rights advocates say China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims there is a 'genocide,' a characterization embraced by the Biden administration but rejected by China.

In his opening remarks, Burns spelled out a hardline stance, listing the People Republic of China's aggression.

'Beijing has been an aggressor against India along their Himalayan border; against Vietnam, the Philippines, and others in the South China Sea; against Japan in the East China Sea; and has launched an intimidation campaign against Australia and Lithuania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9rXx_0cXFOx7y00
Burns said the U.S. should expand arms sales to Taiwan to counter Chinese aggression

'The PRC's genocide in Xinjiang and abuses in Tibet, its smothering of Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms, and its bullying of Taiwan are unjust, and must stop.

'Beijing's recent actions against Taiwan are especially objectionable.'

But he also spelled out Beijing's weaknesses.

'The PRC is not an Olympian power,' he said.

'While the PRC has many strengths, it also faces substantial demographic, economic, and political challenges.

'We should have confidence in our own strengths — our scientific and technological capacities, world-class universities and research institutions, our military power, our first-rate diplomatic corps across both the foreign service and civil service, and, especially, our values that stand in brilliant opposition to Beijing's actions.'

He spoke soon after a senior Republican blasted the Biden administration's 'spineless reputation' on the global stage and demanded that President Biden stand up to China after it tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.

Rep. John Katko, ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, said it effectively brought China's nuclear capability level with the U.S. as he urged the White House not to bait Beijing from the Briefing Room.

'President Biden must strongly condemn this malign behavior and take a much tougher stance in order to protect our homeland and national security,' he told DailyMail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Biden calls out China's Taiwan actions as 'coercive'

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — President Joe Biden told leaders at the East Asia Summit on Wednesday that China's recent actions in the Taiwan Straits are “coercive" and undermined peace and stability in the region. The comments by Biden, who participated by video in the annual meeting of 18...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Taiwan leader says has 'faith' US will defend island

Taiwan's president says she has "faith" the United States would defend the island against a Chinese attack, as Beijing and Washington trade barbs over Taipei's place on the global stage. Tsai Ing-wen also confirmed for the first time that US troops were training Taiwanese forces on the island in an interview with CNN broadcast Wednesday -- an initiative first confirmed to AFP by a Pentagon official earlier this month. The comments from Tsai came after US President Joe Biden rebuked Beijing over its actions near Taiwan at a virtual East Asia summit attended by China's premier. The two world powers had already faced off over Taiwan's involvement with the United Nations, with Washington saying it should be better integrated into the world body for "pragmatic" purposes -- and Beijing saying it has no right to join.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

U.S. backs Taiwan re-entering United Nations 50 years after expulsion

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday backed Taiwan re-entering the United Nations on the heels of the anniversary of its formal expulsion 50 years ago. The People's Republic of China celebrated Monday the 50th anniversary of the vote on the United Nations Resolution 2758, adopted on Oct. 25, 1971, which declared that the People's Republic of China as "the only lawful representatives of China to the United Nations."
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

After Biden's vow, China opposes 'external meddling' on Taiwan issue

Beijing [China], October 26 (ANI): A few days after the United States vowed to protect Taiwan in event of a Chinese attack, Beijing on Tuesday again opposed "outside efforts to interfere" in the issue of Taiwan. Speaking at a press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Katko
AFP

In latest Taiwan move, US urges more UN inclusion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged the greater inclusion of Taiwan in UN institutions,in the latest US bid to step up support to the island amid rising tensions with China. - Latest statement amid tensions - The United States has long called for Taiwan's inclusion in UN activities but the latest statement comes amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, with Beijing earlier this month making a record number of air incursions near the island. 
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew

The United States and China are stepping up their war of words over Taiwan in a long-simmering dispute that has significant implications for the power dynamic in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Amid a surge in Chinese military activity near the island that China regards as a renegade province and has vowed to reclaim by force if necessary, Washington and Beijing have launched new campaigns for global support for their respective positions, each using the stern and lofty language of sovereignty and international precedent. And neither is backing down.While the disagreement over Taiwan isn’t new and has long vexed relations...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US, China, Russia join Asia summit amid regional disputes

President Joe Biden and China’s Premier Li Keqiang will join an annual summit of 18 Asia-Pacific nations by video Wednesday in a region where the world powers have dueled over trade, Taiwan, democracy, human rights and Beijing’s increasingly assertive actions in disputed territories.Russian President Vladimir Putin will also speak at the East Asia Summit, a wide-ranging forum on political, security and economic issues organized by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The World Health Organization is expected to brief the leaders on the pandemic, which has set back the economies of the 18 countries representing more than half...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#South China#Genocide#Tibet#Senate#Uyghurs#Chinese#Nato#Republicans#Dem
The Independent

China slams Biden’s threat to defend Taiwan in event of war

China has reacted with anger after US president Joe Biden seemed to confirm Washington will come to the defence of Taiwan if attacked.Chinese foreign spokesperson Wang Wenbin said there was “no room” for compromise or concessions over Taiwan.He said: “When it comes to issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other core interests, there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions.“No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan issue is purely...
FOREIGN POLICY
wirenewsfax.com

After Biden’s comments, China vows to make no concessions to Taiwan

China said Friday that there was no room for compromise or concessions on the Taiwan issue. This follows a statement by Joe Biden, the U.S. president, that stated that the U.S. will defend the island in the event of an attack. After Biden’s comment at a CNN forum, Wang Wenbin,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Philippines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden’s China ambassador nominee ‘concerned’ by Beijing’s nuke buildup

China is rapidly growing its nuclear arsenal in a way that should concern all Americans, according to the nominee tapped to be the top diplomat to Beijing. Nicholas Burns, who has been nominated to be ambassador to China, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that he’s worried about Beijing’s exponential growth of nuclear capabilities both in terms of missile silos and advanced tools to deliver nuclear weapons.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

256K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy