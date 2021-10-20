CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Yellowstone to cease monitoring wildlife reactions to OSV use, seeks comment

By Trevor T. Trujillo
oilcity.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service is seeking public comment on a proposal to suspend one component of the adaptive monitoring plan for winter use in Yellowstone National Park, which was initially put in place to evaluate effects to resources in relation to snowmobiles and Oversnow Vehicles use. Starting in the...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

Yukon to Yellowstone Wildlife Corridor Makes Massive Gains Since ‘Y2Y’ is Dreamed Up in the 90’s to Help Grizzlies

Whatever happened to the Yukon to Yellowstone (Y2Y) wildlife corridor dream that was splashed across headlines years ago?. Conservationists’ dreams of a wildlife corridor stretching from the Yukon to Yellowstone (Y2Y) where “charismatic megafauna” like bears, wolves, and caribou can roam freely and have enough continuous undisturbed habitat to thrive is slowly becoming a reality thanks to the dogged determination of thousands of concerned individuals and over 450 partner groups behind them.
ANIMALS
Powell Tribune

Shoshone seeks public comments on travel management

On Tuesday, the Shoshone National Forest released an environmental assessment for its travel management planning process for motorized use within the forest. With the release of the assessment and associated documents, a 30-day public comment period has begun. Details of the environmental assessment and all maps are located on the...
TRAVEL
mariposagazette.com

Wildlife service seeks comments on protection of land for fishers

Shown is a fisher, the species at the center of a new public comment period from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Submitted photo. Public input is being sought on the designation of more than 550,000 acres as critical habitat for the fisher. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Osv#Wildlife#Snowmobile#The National Park Service#Oversnow Vehicles#Seis Rrb#Nps#Seis Rod
montanarightnow.com

NPS seeking comment on winter use adaptive management adjustments

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comment on a proposal to suspend one component of the adaptive monitoring plan for winter use. The component was initially put in place to evaluate snowmobiles and Oversnow Vehicles (OSV) use effects to resources, according to a release.
CARS
Powell Tribune

The quiet success of Yellowstone’s winter use program

For years, environmental groups and snowmobilers waged war over winter use in Yellowstone National Park. Conservationists fumed over the hundreds of snow machines being allowed into the park on a daily basis — putting chemicals in the air, making noise and bothering wildlife. Meanwhile, recreationists were furious to have activists trying to curtail their traditional wintertime trips to Yellowstone.
LIFESTYLE
1240 KLYQ

Montana DPHHS Seeks Public Comment for Ways to Improve

The Department of Public Health and Human Services is seeking input from Montanans about ways the agency can improve. The effort is part of Governor Greg Gianforte’s Red Tape Relief Task Force. Governor Gianforte said they’re conducting a comprehensive regulatory review and will implement a package of reforms that will...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox5 KVVU

BLM seeks public comment on proposed southwest Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a proposed park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The Clark County-planned park would use 10 acres of land near Patrick and Tee Pee lanes for park and related facilities. It would provide paved walking trails,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

Earth Talk: Is The Yellowstone To Yukon (Y2Y) Wildlife Corridor Dream Still Alive?

Dear EarthTalk: Whatever happened to the Yukon to Yellowstone (Y2Y) wildlife corridor dream that was in the news years ago?. Conservationists’ dreams of a wildlife corridor stretching from the Yukon to Yellowstone (Y2Y) where “charismatic megafauna” like bears, wolves and caribou can roam freely and have enough continuous undisturbed habitat to thrive is slowly becoming a reality thanks to the dogged determination of thousands of concerned individuals and over 450 partner groups behind them. Since the project’s inception in 1993, green groups, indigenous groups and government agencies have worked together to preserve upwards of 500,000 square miles of the intermountain west for this project, with hopes of adding much more.
SCIENCE
Mining Journal

DNR seeks comment on shooting range

MARQUETTE — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is seeking public comment on a draft environmental assessment for development of a proposed DNR shooting range in Richmond Township. The draft environmental assessment evaluates the variety of options considered and impacts to...
MARQUETTE, MI
nomenugget.net

Redistricting board seeks public comment in Nome

Members of Alaska’s redistricting board visited Nome on Monday to hear public testimony regarding their six proposed district maps. “The redistricting board is travelling around the state to more than 20 communities,” explained TJ Presley, deputy director of the redistricting board. “In each community, we’re bringing a big set of maps with us because we want to hear from the public about what they think and how the maps are drawn in and around their communities.”
yellowstoneinsider.com

Illinois woman sentenced for approaching Yellowstone wildlife

An Illinois woman was sentenced for approaching Yellowstone wildlife after her interaction with a sow grizzly and three cubs went viral on social media. Twenty-five-year-old Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Ill., pleaded guilty to willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards. The other count, feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife, was dismissed. Dehring appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming on October 6, 2021, for her change of plea and sentencing hearing. She was sentenced to four days in custody, one-year unsupervised probation, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, a $1,000 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 court processing fee and a $10 assessment. Dehring also received a one-year ban from Yellowstone National Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
the-journal.com

Southwest Basin water plan update seeks public comment

The updated Southwest Basin Implementation Plan is open for public comment through Nov. 15. Each of Colorado’s nine river basins are are undergoing updates to their implementation plans. Each river basin has its own roundtable made up of members of that community. The public comments help shape the content of...
POLITICS
Juneau Empire

Social creatures: Wildlife groups use internet to spread reach

Brown bear 32-Chunk, resident of Katmai National Park and Preserve, was one of the (losing) competitors for Fat Bear Week 2021. (Courtesy photo / Explore) “It was a light bulb moment. “Wouldn’t it be neat to get people to evaluate the relative fatness of these bears?” Fitz said. “It was really quite amateurish back then.”
JUNEAU, AK
Gazette

CDOT I-25 Gap wildlife mitigation nearly complete, already being used by wildlife

The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife announced Thursday the substantial completion of wildlife underpasses along the I-25 Gap between Castle Rock and Monument. The underpasses, some of the largest in North America, allow wildlife movement under the highway, which increases highway safety for...
MONUMENT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy