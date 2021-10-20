CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio of Sooners Recognized in ESPN's Midseason True Freshman All-America Team

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 7 days ago

The college football season is moving right along with many starting to keep an eye on some potential candidates for awards that will be handed out at season’s end.

This week, ESPN took a look at some of the best true freshmen in the country to this point by revealing their selections for the midseason true freshman All-America team as things stand right now.

Among the players discussed - three Oklahoma youngsters made the list.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was the choice at the signal-caller for both Todd Luginbill and Tom VanHaaren spot despite only having made one start at this point.

To put it simply, the performances over the last couple of weeks were too good to be ignored.

“Williams makes the list after just two games, but what he did was enough for me,” Luginbill wrote. “He can beat defenses with his arm or legs and has amazing leadership qualities. I see a big second half of football for Williams, as his dynamic skill set fits Lincoln Riley's scheme better than Spencer Rattler’s.”

“I agree that two games are enough to add Williams to the list,” VanHaaren wrote. “The fact that he was so poised against Texas, in a back-and-forth game, and led Oklahoma to a win was remarkable. He didn't look like a true freshman against TCU, either. If these two games are indicative of the rest of the season, Williams should be among the leaders at the position for the second half.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctX00_0cXFNYI800
Caleb Williams BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

In Williams first start of the season on Saturday against TCU, he completed 18 of 23 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He also added another 66 yards on the ground including a 41-yard touchdown run that made every highlight reel in the country over the weekend.

With his name starting to receive some Heisman buzz already, it only makes sense for him to get the nod here.

Elsewhere on the offense is wide receiver Mario Williams, who also earned recognition from Luginbill and VanHaaren.

“Williams has lived up to my preseason selection and projection, and his intangibles have played the biggest role in his early success,” Luginbill wrote. “He is third on the team in receptions and is an effective underneath weapon, thanks to excellent awareness as a route runner and quickness after the catch.”

Williams has shown to be an explosive and exciting young player who will be a very big piece of the offense in the years to come.

Despite the Sooners having a bevy of talented receivers including Marvin Mims, Jadon Haselwood and Mike Woods, the first-year player has still managed to carve out playing time and make an impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xf4GM_0cXFNYI800
Mario Williams Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The third selection for Oklahoma comes on the other side of the football in linebacker Danny Stutsman, who was picked by Luginbill.

“The former three-star prospect has been a strong contributor for the Sooners despite an arm injury,” Luginbill wrote. “Stutsman has shown strong instincts and good range in sideline-to-sideline production. He has 12 solo tackles on the year.”

Stutsman has quickly risen up the ranks of young defensive players for the Sooners as he has arguably been the most productive linebacker in a room that is filled with good ones.

Similar to Mario Williams, despite Oklahoma having guys like DaShaun White, David Ugwoegbu and Brian Asamoah, among others, Stutsman has forced his way into playing time simply by performing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QS3T1_0cXFNYI800
Danny Stutsman BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

To read ESPN’s full midseason true freshman All-American team selections, click here (will need an ESPN+ membership).

Oklahoma will return to action on Saturday when they hit the road and battle Kansas at 11 a.m. CT in Lawrence at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

