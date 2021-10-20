Report: Oklahoma Lands International Basketball Prospect Benjamin Schroder

The college basketball season is rapidly approaching with new head coach Porter Moser set to lead Oklahoma in his first season.

It has been a productive offseason for the Sooners already on the recruiting trail and that has continued on Wednesday as Moser made a splash in the international ranks earning the commitment of Germany’s Benjamin Schroder, per a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

“The recruiting process was a different experience from the very beginning,” Schroder told ESPN. “They seemed to really care about me, not only as a player, but also as a person. Head coach Porter Moser, associate head coach David Patrick and the whole coaching staff want to win championships.”

The 6-foot-7 Schroder averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 23 minutes per outing at the FIBA U18 European Challengers over the summer. He also led team Germany in scoring in 2019 at the U16 European Championship.

Schroder graduated high school last season and will take the year ahead to work on his craft before enrolling at Oklahoma next fall. He is expected to visit Norman some time next month.

“We talked to a lot of different schools, including some Ivy League programs and other schools from the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12,” Schroder said to ESPN. “I had five other scholarship offers, but I am absolutely sure about Oklahoma and wanted to commit during the early signing period to put the focus on my game again.”

