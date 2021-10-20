CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dana White teases big things for Fight Island following vaccine mandate (Video)

By Curtis Calhoun
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana White teases big things for Fight Island following the U.S. travel vaccine mandate. Dana White and the UFC will have to get creative with some of the international fights going forward after the U.S. government announced a new vaccine mandate in regards to travelers to the country. The...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Dana White addresses vaccination requirement for international fighters, Conor McGregor’s latest issues

“Fight Island” could once again become a key player for the UFC. This week, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell sent a memo to all the UFC fighters, coaches, and managers notifying them of a change United States government travel policy, requiring all foreign travelers who wish to enter the U.S. to provide proof of vaccination. This mandate was issued by the White House and goes into effect on Nov. 8. Given the sheer number of international fighters on many of the upcoming UFC cards, this could play havoc with the UFC’s current schedule, depending on the willingness of international fighters to get vaccinated and the availability of the vaccine in their home countries, and UFC President Dana White has now suggested that a return to trip to Abu Dhabi may be in the cards, to mitigate this impending problem.
UFC
MMAmania.com

With new COVID-19 travel restrictions coming, Dana White teases a return to ‘Fight Island’

In 2020, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, finally earned its label as one of the fight capitols of the world after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to hold nearly half of its events outside the United States. A big part of why UFC went to such lengths to launch “Fight Island” was travel restrictions: with various parts of the world locking down as wave after wave of COVID-19 hit, the promotion needed a place where it could hold fights for its international athletes.
UFC
