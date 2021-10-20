Indiana County man arrested in bank robbery

Metro Creative

An Indiana County man is in the county jail on $100,000 bond after his arrest for robbing a bank in rural Plumville Tuesday afternoon.

Brian Richard Potts, 33, of Marion Center, was arrested by state police after the InFirst Bank at 224 Main Street was held up at 12:31 p.m., troopers said.

Police said Potts entered the bank, handed the teller a note with a threat and demanded cash.

Potts fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said they used a description of Potts and the car he was driving to track him to a Dollar General store in Rayne Township a few hours later.

Troopers found Potts hiding inside a women’s restroom in the store, state police spokesman Trooper Clifford Greenfield said.

He is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a controlled substance. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 4.