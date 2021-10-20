CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Indiana County man arrested in bank robbery

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmPdX_0cXFMNra00
Metro Creative

An Indiana County man is in the county jail on $100,000 bond after his arrest for robbing a bank in rural Plumville Tuesday afternoon.

Brian Richard Potts, 33, of Marion Center, was arrested by state police after the InFirst Bank at 224 Main Street was held up at 12:31 p.m., troopers said.

Police said Potts entered the bank, handed the teller a note with a threat and demanded cash.

Potts fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said they used a description of Potts and the car he was driving to track him to a Dollar General store in Rayne Township a few hours later.

Troopers found Potts hiding inside a women’s restroom in the store, state police spokesman Trooper Clifford Greenfield said.

He is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a controlled substance. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 4.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
County
Indiana County, PA
State
Indiana State
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Marion Center, PA
CNN

Top US general says China hypersonic test is 'very concerning'

(CNN) — The top US general said China's test of a hypersonic weapon over the summer was "very concerning" and that "it has all of our attention." Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, speaking to Bloomberg Television, stopped short of calling the test a "Sputnik moment" but he did acknowledge "it's very close to that." He called the test of the weapon "a very significant technological event" that is just one element of China's military capabilities.
MILITARY
CBS News

U.S. issues its first passport with an "X" gender marker to intersex Colorado resident

The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday. The advocacy organization GLAAD said later Wednesday the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Rural Plumville#The Infirst Bank
NBC News

Some immunocompromised people can receive a 4th Covid shot, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its Covid-19 vaccine guidance Monday for large swaths of immunocompromised people, saying they can receive a booster dose of a Covid vaccine at least six months after completing their primary vaccination series. But unlike boosters for the vast majority of Americans,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
880
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy