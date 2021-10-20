CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Kazakhstan Is Pulling The Plug On Crypto Miners Amid Power Shortages

OilPrice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKazakhstan’s national grid operator has begun rationing electricity to the country’s biggest consumers, likely targeting cryptocurrency mining farms. Facing a sudden energy shortage, officials must be regretting their recent embrace of the crypto industry. Nur-Sultan has struggled to land on a consistent policy toward cryptocurrencies and mining – the...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

The True Cost Of The Energy Crisis Is Yet To Be Seen

A natural gas shortage around the world has led to a spike in energy costs that is going to have a significant knock-on effect on food and fuel. One major impact of higher natural gas and coal prices has been a spike in the price of fertilizer, which will cause food prices to rise.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

China’s Latest Energy Crunch: Diesel Rationing

Chinese gas stations have started to limit diesel sales as supplies tighten for the oil product that has benefited the most from the record high coal and natural gas prices. Diesel can be used in generators for power as China is struggling with electricity outages. But diesel is also the main fuel for long-haul heavy-duty trucks, and shortages in China could mean that another disruption is coming to global supply chains.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Demand For LNG Is Only Going To Rise

The recent energy crunch in Europe and Asia has reemphasized the importance of natural gas and LNG. LNG producers around the world are investing billions in increasing capacity follower the recent surge in demand for the fuel. Another effect of the recent rally in natural gas prices will be a...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Iran Needs $11 Billion To Develop Oil Fields Along The Iraqi Border

Iran needs some $11 billion in investments to develop oil fields along its border with Iraq, Bloomberg has reported, citing the new head of the National Iranian Oil Company Mohsen Khojastehmehr. Where the money would come in remains as of yet unclear after Trump administration sanctions drove foreign companies out...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Cryptocurrency#Mining Companies#The National Bank#Parliament#Digital Development#Cambridge University#Blockchain
OilPrice.com

China Is Determined To Kill The Coal Price Rally

Coal has come back to the global energy market in a fashion that very few could have anticipated – on the back of a massive energy crunch, the consequences of which span across continents. Also, there could not have been a worse time for coal making a return, literally weeks before the much-anticipated COP26 summit takes place in Glasgow. China, the world’s largest coal producer and consumer, has played a major role in driving thermal coal prices higher. Despite gas making substantial headway over the past decade, coal still accounts for 60% of China’s electricity generation. Hence, in order to curb the coal price surge, China has decided to act before import economics starts to damage the profitability of utilities. The past couple of weeks have seen gas prices cool off a bit. Europe’s TTF month-ahead benchmark lost some €30 per MWh from its peak of €116 per MWh (the equivalent of $40 per mmBtu) attained on October 05, yet it is still six times higher year-on-year (throughout Q4 2020 they traded around €15-17 per MWh). This means that European gas-to-coal switching is here to stay for most of H1 next year at least and presuming that the overall dearth of natural gas is to continue over the upcoming months, the profitability of coal might become a year-long phenomenon. Gas futures would seem to corroborate this picture as it is only in Q2 2022 that they suddenly drop below the €80 per MWh, currently assumed at around €45 per MWh. Asian spot LNG prices remain unseasonally elevated, with recent trades already flirting with the 40 per mmBtu mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoin.com

Single Mining Farm Needs as Much Power as 24,000 Homes, Kazakhstan Estimates

Authorities in Kazakhstan have calculated the energy used in the country’s crypto mining industry which competes for electricity with other sectors of the economy and households. The government has also estimated the additional supply necessary to meet the growing demand from mining farms and proposed a cap on the power rating of new facilities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

China Vows Crackdown On Coal Futures Speculation

Chinese authorities have signaled they would start looking into the recent price spikes and subsequent plunge in the domestic coal futures market as part of efforts to contain the price of coal amid a power crunch. China will severely punish market violations in coal futures trading and pricing, the National...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
u.today

From Frying Pan into Fire: Chinese Bitcoin Miners Face Restrictions in Kazakhstan

According to an article by NeftegazRu, after many crypto miners relocated from China to neighboring Kazakhstan, local authorities embraced crypto and welcomed cryptocurrency miners coming over with their gear. In 2020, parliament passed a law to legalize cryptocurrency and crypto mining. However, due to numerous power shortages, they seem to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
OilPrice.com

India Looks To Create Strategic Coal And Gas Reserves

One of the world’s largest energy consumers and importers, India, is weighing the possibility of keeping strategic reserves of imported coal and natural gas in order to fend off future supply and price shocks, according to a senior government official. Although it is a major coal producer, India is currently...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sentinel & Enterprise

Bitcoin-miners resurrecting mothballed powerplants in crypto-quest

An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoin.com

Russia, Belarus Move to Introduce Special Electricity Tariffs for Crypto Miners

Authorities in Belarus and the Russian Federation are taking steps to separate cryptocurrency miners from other groups of power users and deny them access to subsidized energy. This could lead to the adoption of differentiated electricity rates for businesses involved in digital coin minting activities. Cryptocurrency Miners in Russia and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Power shortages

Hi I must admit I don't understand why gas prices have gone up so much it makes little sense to me if your sat on top of a thumping great gas reserve and someone else needs that gas then surely it's better to sell it cheaper to encourage use thats how it seems to me anyhow. The next Point is that we now have a link with Norway and a link with the Netherlands and one with Begium all capable of supplying around the 1000 Megawatts level of supply so the new links far exceed the now knackered French link so why is there a problem? Again it seems we can still get more european power than before so in theory all should be well. Finally what actually caught fire at selinge is it something difficult to replace like a thyristor stack or a transformer or an oil switch or something less troublesome like a computer or similar?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Kazakhstan rations power after coal-fired plant outages

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is limiting power supply to some consumers a day after three major coal-fired power stations suffered shutdowns, grid operator KEGOC said on Friday. It said limits are being imposed on consumers using greater-than-planned amounts of energy and warned the outages could pose a risk to grid...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Russia considers new energy tariffs as Chinese crypto miners relocate

The Russian Ministry of Energy is looking to introduce special electricity tariffs for cryptocurrency miners following a migration of the industry into the country from nearby China. Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov announced Wednesday that the authority is working on a new framework to differentiate tariffs between general usage and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theblockcrypto.com

China's Zhejiang busts GPU miners earning crypto in government agencies

Zhejiang, one of several coastal Chinese provinces that have been experiencing power shortages, has launched a probe into operations that are using public resources to mine cryptocurrencies. The Zhejiang Cyberspace Administration said in a blog post on Thursday that it started an investigation last month targeting those who are mining...
ECONOMY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

How to Sell Amid Global Shortages

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Today's video is brought to you by Ballistix, a global...
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Japan’s Utilities Look To Switch To Oil As LNG Prices Soar

Oil refiners in Japan have been asked by power-generating firms to provide additional oil supply to utilities, which are struggling to secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) at very high prices. “Spot LNG prices have risen considerably and we have received requests from electric utilities that want to use oil as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Targets Battery Metals Mining With “Huge” Investment

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden), the state miner of the world’s top oil exporter, plans “huge” investments in exploring for lithium and nickel in Saudi Arabia over the next two decades, Maaden’s top executive told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “In the next 10 to 20 years we are going to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy