Animal Crossing: New Horizons will change in big ways when its big free 2.0 update and paid Happy Home Paradise DLC launch for Nintendo Switch owners on November 5, and Froggy Chair made the cut. Information regarding both major content updates was unveiled during today’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, where Nintendo debuted around 23 minutes of content that should keep players busy for a long, long time. The free update includes a laundry list of quality-of-life improvements and new features like cooking, while the Happy Home Paradise pack will cost $25 and brings on an entirely new mechanic that allows players to set up dream locations for many of the series’s characters. The 2.0 free update and Happy Home Paradise DLC will be the last of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ major updates.

