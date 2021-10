Come for an absurd comic book movie, stay for an amazing post-credit scene. The Spiderman franchise is probably the first comic book movie franchise most of us saw. It captured everything great about Peter Parker and his villains… at least for the first two movies. We then got Spiderman 3, and viewers were not only let down by emo Peter Parker (although over 10 years later it is hilarious), but the biggest disappointment was its portrayal of Venom. Flash-forward 11 years and we get Venom, which was an identity crisis that tried to be funny and too dark all at once. Needless to say, my expectations for Venom: Let There Be Carnage were extremely low, which may have been for the best for this movie, as it was somewhat tolerable (SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW).

