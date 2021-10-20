Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Sociedad looks to regain sole possession of the Spanish league when it visits Celta Vigo, which has lost four of its five matches at home this season. Sociedad is unbeaten in nine straight league matches, with six wins and three draws, including 2-2 at defending champion Atlético Madrid on Sunday. It hasn't lost in 12 consecutive matches in all competitions, with its only defeat coming in the opener against Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium. Atlético can get back to the top with a win at Levante, one of the two teams yet to win this season along with Getafe, which visits relegation-threatened Granada.

