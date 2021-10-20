CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLazio suspended eagle trainer Juan Bernabè on Wednesday after he was filmed making a fascist salute in front of fans. Bernabè has been the falconer and the trainer of Lazio’s eagle mascot Olympia since 2010. A video, which went viral on...

