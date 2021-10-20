Previewing writer’s workshops | The Midwest Writing Center

Women’s Writing Workshop is a campus organization that not only provides a safe space for students to share and improve their writing, but it has created a interconnected network of women who can learn and grow together. According to Cassie Luthman, organization president and fourth-year English student, the group began...
Provided by Write by the Rails (WbtR) WbtR is pleased to present a three-hour live workshop featuring local artist and writer Kerry Molina! Kerry will lead writing exercises based on visual art and share perspectives on creativity. The workshop will be followed by a critique session and a reading during which participants will be able to share their workshop or other writing. Don’t miss this chance to learn, write and connect with other writers!
Last week, the Center for Writers announced the three writers that will visit the University of Southern Mississippi as a part of the 2021-2022 Visiting Writers Series. The Visiting Writers Series, maintained by the Partners for the Arts fund, invites nationally acclaimed writers to present their work at Southern Miss and conduct workshops with its students. Some recent visiting writers include Natasha Trethewey, Hanif Abdurraqib, Ben Lerner, Katy Simpson Smith, Ada Limón and Justin Torres.
Michelladonna presents I’M FINNA TALK series – a writing workshop and open mic series centered around LGBTQ2SIA+ and BIPOC folks in NYC – free of charge. I’M FINNA TALK is all about taking up space and saying what you wanna say, in a safe environment! Come join Michelladonna and Julissa Contreras as they host their inaugural community event – October 27, 6-10PM, made possible by the City Artists Grant. We will also be offering food, plants, journals, and herbal medicine all for free. Join us for an evening of community, creation, and good vibes.
SAULT STE. MARIE — Michigan author Ellen Airgood will be hosting events at the Bayliss Public Library as well as Island Books & Crafts later this month that are free and open to the public. From 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29, Airgood will be at Island Books &...
November is just around the corner and you know what that means … It’s almost time for NaNoWriMo. What is NaNoWriMo, you ask? NaNoWriMo, which stands for National Novel Writing Month, started in 1999 to challenge writers to write 50,000 words in one month. (A daunting, but overall exciting challenge!) NaNoWriMo is now a nonprofit organization that not only continues this challenge, but provides educational programs, writing advice, and serves as a social network for authors, librarians and writing buddies.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hanna Rose Neuhauser will tell you the only thing growing in the Young Writers Greenhouse is the confidence of students. Young Writers Greenhouse publishes student-written books. Proceeds from the publications go directly back to supporting the free program. The program is a partner of JCPS. 725 students...
Let’s go back in time when we were young and innocent. I remember as a child I loved watching the leaves around me as my grandmother raked them behind me. In my minds eye I see many floating around me letting the wind guide them. The leaves are linked to...
Creative writers of all genres from Middle Tennessee and beyond are invited to attend MTSU Write's annual Creative Writing Conference on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23. Events on Friday, Oct. 22, will be virtual, and on Saturday, Oct. 23, will be in-person on the campus of MTSU. Writers of all levels are encouraged to attend.
On Sep. 23 on the Fox Hall Patio, The Eckerd Review and creative writing faculty invited students to a literary editing panel to educate students about writing, editing and building literary communities. This panel featured award-winning writers and editors Ira Sukrungruang, Sheree L. Greer and Ryan Rivas. The lecture began...
Then join the Lorain County Community College Writing Center from 3:30-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, for “How to Tell a Scary Story” workshop. Kurt Fawver, LCCC faculty member and writer of horror, weird fiction and literature, will read from his collection, offers tips for writers and answers your questions about crafting a scary story, according to a news release from LCCC.
Enter Newport Life magazine’s 12th annual Writing Contest!. Essays. Poems. Stories. Memoirs …or any other writing that reveals your life, observations and experiences in Newport County. Submissions are accepted November 1–December 15, 2021. Winning entries will appear in the March/April 2022 issue of Newport Life. Contest Rules. 1. The contest...
It is important to arrive to your appointment. Find a quiet spot, with good internet access, where you don’t mind talking out loud about your work. If you are planning to discuss a particular piece of writing, have that accessible. If there is a prompt you are responding to, have that accessible.
Margaret Rhee has been named Cornell College’s 2021-2022 Distinguished Visiting Writer for the college’s Center for the Literary Arts. As the Distinguished Writer, she will teach Intersectional Creative Writing with New Media in Block 7, March 14–April 6. Rhee is a poet, new media artist, and scholar in the Media...
The Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence is offering two virtual workshops for faculty and instructors on Visual Thinking Strategies, a simple way to engage students. This evidence-based method has been shown to increase critical thinking, observation, and evidentiary reasoning skills, while democratizing the classroom experience. These workshops will be...
The Writing Center at Saint Michael’s College held an Open House on October 5 to introduce students, staff, and faculty to the new space in the Durick Library’s Room 222. Student writing coaches caught the attention of passers-by with fall- themed snacks and word games on the library outdoor front steps on a warm late afternoon.
Once you have created an account, you will be able to login to see the Writing Center schedule and book a virtual appointment. We offer one-on-one, 45-minute, online sessions. You may sign up for multiple appointments in one day, however, your appointments cannot be back to back. Login to MYWCONLINE.
