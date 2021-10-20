Previewing writer’s workshops | The Midwest Writing Center

November is just around the corner and you know what that means … It’s almost time for NaNoWriMo. What is NaNoWriMo, you ask? NaNoWriMo, which stands for National Novel Writing Month, started in 1999 to challenge writers to write 50,000 words in one month. (A daunting, but overall exciting challenge!) NaNoWriMo is now a nonprofit organization that not only continues this challenge, but provides educational programs, writing advice, and serves as a social network for authors, librarians and writing buddies.

2 DAYS AGO