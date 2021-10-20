CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

The Communication Experiment

lafayette.edu
 7 days ago

What makes a team effective? Communication. This session will change the way you work with each other. Using...

calendar.lafayette.edu

Comments / 0

Related
nojitter.com

When Communications Becomes Content

On No Jitter this week, Zeus Kerravala of ZK Research has a post summing up the latest announcements from Box, the content management company whose platform, Zeus points out, two-thirds of the Fortune 500 currently use. Box focuses on content management, but it has partnerships with many of the biggest communications/collaboration providers, including Microsoft, Zoom, Slack, and Google.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Marketing and Communications Director

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) helps ensure that the Further Education and Training sector develops world class leaders, teachers and trainers. We work across the whole FE sector and are funded by Government grant, commercial contracts, professional membership (The Society for Education and Training - SET) and accreditation fees and a variety of other business activities.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Essential Aspects of Digital Communication

Concrete Jungles may be where we reside but our minds firmly reside in the virtual space now. On account of the pandemic and advances in technology, our work and personal lives are both almost exclusively digital. The availability of work emails on our phones kept us strongly tethered to work round the clock pre-covid but the arrival of the pandemic has ushered in a predominantly digital work environment. Most meetings are now online and video meetings have seen a swift, exponential rise in popularity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Healthcare IT News

Improving Patient Communication with Providers

Patients want to be more involved in their own healthcare but aren’t always sure how to do so. This informative infographic demonstrates the patient data accessibility gap and explores how enabling patients to share more data (including social determinants of health) can help providers consider those elements to make treatment decisions, including determining paths to medication access.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communication
Schiffo

Effects of Communication on Relationships

To advance as a species, we need to be able to communicate effectively. Otherwise, how can we hope to learn and develop new technologies? When you consider how much of our lives are impacted by communication, it becomes clear that it is a constant barrage on our senses.
cavaliercountyextra.com

United Communications promotes Swanson

United and Turtle Mountain Communications (“United”) announced that they have promoted Steve Swanson to become the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer and General Manager effective September 30, 2021. Swanson will lead the organization in continuing its long history of success in providing voice, broadband, and video services to its membership in northeast and north central North Dakota. Steve most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of United, where he has been employed since 2002.
BUSINESS
Port Townsend Leader

Communicating climate with art and science

The Jefferson County Historical Society will host a virtual event, “Communicating Climate Change through Art, Science, and Education: A discussion with Maria Coryell-Martin, George Divoky, and Katie Morrison,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. The speakers will bring each of their unique perspectives to reflect on the consequences of climate change within their disciplines.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
bizneworleans.com

Gambel Communications Welcomes New Senior Communications Strategist

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans-based public relations firm Gambel Communications is pleased to announce that Alicia Vial, APR, joined the team as a senior communications strategist. The appointment is effective immediately. As a senior communications strategist, Vial will develop and manage communications strategies and solutions for a variety...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
lafayette.edu

The Historical Structure of Digital Racism

Professors Jenn Stroud Rossmann (Mechanical Engineering, Lafayette) and Benjamin R. Cohen (Engineering Studies, Lafayette) — Professors Jenn Stroud Rossmann and Benjamin R. Cohen will discuss their co-authored paper, “The Internet is Railroads.”. Abstract: The now well-broadcast digital bias we find in the computer age follows from the racist underpinnings of...
EASTON, PA
lafayette.edu

Tracie Addy Published in University Business

Associate dean of teaching and learning co-authors piece about the importance of partnering with students for success in higher ed Twitter. The work of Tracie Addy, associate dean of teaching and learning at Lafayette College, was recently published in the digital magazine University Business. Alongside two campus leaders at fellow higher-ed institutions, Addy co-authored an article that stressed the importance of systematically integrating students into planning efforts at both the class and institutional levels.
EASTON, PA
lafayette.edu

Upcoming Lecture: How Data Informs Decision-Making

Prof. Trent Gaugler to speak about the power—and limits—of data Twitter. Statistics touch many aspects of our everyday lives: It’s how a meteorologist can forecast if it will rain tomorrow, how a doctor can help a patient weigh the risk/benefit of a treatment, how a social media strategist can predict which photo will be most engaging.
EASTON, PA
lafayette.edu

Helping at the Holidays

Landis Center students collecting gifts for local families Twitter. Editor’s Note: Photos taken in 2019, prior to masking protocols. Wishing someone happy holidays is easy. While bringing happiness to your holidays may be just as easy, finding a way to bring joy and light to another person’s life this time of year can be a bit harder.
EASTON, PA
Clackamas Review

CCC seeks instructors, volunteers for new makerspace

Clackamas Community College nears completion on one-of-a-kind creative work space for public useClackamas Community College is seeking personnel to help instruct participants and manage equipment in the new Les de Asis Makerspace, an on-campus creative workshop soon to open for public use. Billed as the first of its kind in Clackamas County, the space will provide students and community members the ability to explore their creativity through access to tools and training in the areas of woodworking, construction, metalworking, digital manufacturing, sewing and more. "The constituency is definitely the college community, the community at large, hobbyists, inventors, startups, things of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy