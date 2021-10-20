CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Cubs introduce new GM Carter Hawkins

 7 days ago
(2:20) - First impressions of Carter Hawkins. (7:20) - Will Hawkins help fix the Cubs' issues in drafting and development?. (15:00) - Did Jed Hoyer...

Daily Herald

Chicago Cubs hire Carter Hawkins as general manager

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs hired Carter Hawkins as general manager on Friday, dipping into Cleveland's front office in an effort to bolster their own player development system. The 37-year-old Hawkins spent 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager. He also supervised the team's...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs expected to hire Cleveland assistant GM Carter Hawkins as GM

The Cubs look to be concluding their search for a new general manager, as The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli, Patrick Mooney, and Sahadev Sharma report that Chicago is closing in on a deal with Cleveland assistant GM Carter Hawkins. The two sides “are still in the final stages of the hiring process” and it isn’t known when the news will be officially announced, as the playoffs are still ongoing.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Cubs reportedly on verge of hiring a GM — Carter Hawkins from Cleveland organization — as Jed Hoyer’s right-hand man

CHICAGO — The first offseason task for Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer involved finding a new general manager. The position had been vacant since Hoyer was promoted in November, replacing the departed Theo Epstein. A search that began in earnest weeks ago is nearing its conclusion. The Cubs reportedly are planning to hire Cleveland Guardians assistant general manager Carter Hawkins.
MLB
MLB

Experience key for new Cubs GM Hawkins

CHICAGO -- Carter Hawkins remembers the bus ride to the airport from Wrigley Field. The Cubs had just defeated Cleveland in Game 5 of the World Series five years ago, and the environment outside the old ballpark was raucous. "We're just inching along, just barely going anywhere," Hawkins said. "There's...
MLB
Person
Jed Hoyer
NBC Sports Chicago

Senior exec Jason McLeod leaves Cubs after historic run

Jason McLeod, one of the Theo Trio of executives who took over Cubs baseball operations a decade ago to city-wide fanfare and helped make history with the 2016 championship, has decided to leave the organization for other opportunities. McLeod, who was brought in as Theo Epstein’s top scouting and player...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Why DH coming to NL increases Contreras’ value to Cubs

It seems all but assured the designated hitter will be coming to the National League in 2022. Which raises the question: How much will that improve the Cubs catching?. As far as Willson Contreras goes, it could at least be an avenue for the Cubs to help him stay fresh while keeping his productive bat in the heart of the lineup.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Plugging holes: Leaky Cubs roster needs more than pitching

It’s no secret starting pitching is atop the Cubs’ list of offseason priorities. “There's no question that we have to acquire more pitching, better pitching this winter,” team president Jed Hoyer said this month. “I think that'll be the No. 1 priority because that, said simply, was the downfall of this season.
MLB
