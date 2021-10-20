CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shine My Crown

Pennsylvania Woman Stabbed By Babysitter After a 'Bad Trip' From Weed Cookie

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZRJG_0cXFJFcj00
Elizabeth Bennett Leonard

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly killed the mother of the children he was babysitting after sharing a marijuana-infused cookie with her. They had known each other for seven years.

Lavrius Watson, 26, has been charged with one count of criminal homicide in the killing of 41-year-old Elizabeth Bennett Leonard.

Police say they turned up at her Mountain Top home just after midnight Saturday and found the victim propped against the front door with deep cuts to her abdomen. Her 10-year-old son was still in the house. Her remaining child was not in the house at the time of the incident.

After interviewing Watson, they learned that he had been hired as a babysitter for Leonard's children. At some point, they shared a marijuana cookie per WNEP. Watson says that, unfortunately, he suffered an adverse reaction to the edible He says he remembers pulling a knife from a kitchen drawer before stabbing Leonard in the stomach five times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQ2w8_0cXFJFcj00
PA State Police

Watson then called 9-1-1 and asked for an ambulance, "audibly crying," per the police report. Watson told the control operator that he killed Leonard with a knife. He also told the operator that he did could not find the knife.

Watson wouldn't come outside through the front door because her body was there. They say that her path from the kitchen was made visible by a trail of blood on the floor behind her. Watson exited the home from the rear and reportedly collapsed onto the grass, covered in blood. He mumbled to himself, "Why did I do that?"

Watson is currently being held at the Luzerne County Prison without bail, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28.

Comments / 14

Audra Avey
6d ago

Marijuana is more likely to give you a panic attack than make you stab someone 5 times. If he really did stab her from just eating a pot brownie then he needs some serious mental help, if not tho they need to run blood work and urine sample to see what else they were doing.

Reply
2
Related
Shine My Crown

Philadelphia Woman Shot and Killed By Husband in Murder-Suicide

A Philadelphia woman was shot and killed by her husband at their home in Pottstown on Monday morning before he then turned the gun on himself. Police responded to the Chestnut Street address in Pottstown after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Carla Forde and her husband, 42-year-old Edward Thornton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shine My Crown

Baton Rouge Mother-of-Four Killed in Murder-Suicide

A Baton Rouge family is in mourning after a loved one was shot and killed in a suspected murder-suicide. Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office believe Vinnie Mackie Jr., 28, shot and killed Myesha Davis, 27, before turning the gun on himself. Police are unsure as to whether Mackie Jr. and Davis were in a relationship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania#Babysitter#Wnep
Shine My Crown

Texas Woman Suffering From Depression Posts Suicide Note to Facebook Before Committing Suicide in Head-on Car Crash

A woman from Bay City, Texas, has died in a two-vehicle wreck allegedly after posting a suicide note to Facebook. Olivia Popham, 21, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra and collided with Travis Pittman, 33, of Winona, who was driving a 2012 Ford pickup. Popham's Nissanreportedly crossed the center line and struck the pickup head-on, according to a press release.
TEXAS STATE
Shine My Crown

Body of Missing Black Woman Found in Unused Police Van

A community in Huntsville, Alabama, wants answers after the body of a Black woman was found dead inside a police van parked outside the law enforcement offices. The body of Christina Nance, 29, was discovered by a police officer walking to the parking lot at around 9.15 am on Thursday outside the Huntsville Public Safety Complex. The police said that the van was last used in March to transport evidence approved for destruction from cleared cases.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Shine My Crown

Black and Missing: Help Us Find Aliyah Boomer

On August 15th, 2015, Aliyah Boomer attended a barbecue at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York City, with a friend. After leaving the barbecue, Aliyah followed her friend to her home at the Red Hook housing projects in the 400 block of Columbia Street. Aliyah and her friend were then invited to another barbecue around 11 pm. While her friend passed on the invitation, Aliyah herself accepted and left her friend’s home shortly after that.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shine My Crown

Virginia Woman Arrested for Stealing Car of Man Who Stopped to Help Her After Crash; His Five Kids Were Inside

A woman has been arrested for kidnapping five children in Grandy, North Carolina, after crashing her car Sunday. According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, a man driving an SUV, a Chevrolet Suburban, with five children inside, stopped to help a woman standing on the side of the road after she was involved in a multi-vehicle car crash.
VIRGINIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

14K+
Followers
815
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy