Pennsylvania Woman Stabbed By Babysitter After a 'Bad Trip' From Weed Cookie

Elizabeth Bennett Leonard

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly killed the mother of the children he was babysitting after sharing a marijuana-infused cookie with her. They had known each other for seven years.

Lavrius Watson, 26, has been charged with one count of criminal homicide in the killing of 41-year-old Elizabeth Bennett Leonard.

Police say they turned up at her Mountain Top home just after midnight Saturday and found the victim propped against the front door with deep cuts to her abdomen. Her 10-year-old son was still in the house. Her remaining child was not in the house at the time of the incident.

After interviewing Watson, they learned that he had been hired as a babysitter for Leonard's children. At some point, they shared a marijuana cookie per WNEP. Watson says that, unfortunately, he suffered an adverse reaction to the edible He says he remembers pulling a knife from a kitchen drawer before stabbing Leonard in the stomach five times.

PA State Police

Watson then called 9-1-1 and asked for an ambulance, "audibly crying," per the police report. Watson told the control operator that he killed Leonard with a knife. He also told the operator that he did could not find the knife.

Watson wouldn't come outside through the front door because her body was there. They say that her path from the kitchen was made visible by a trail of blood on the floor behind her. Watson exited the home from the rear and reportedly collapsed onto the grass, covered in blood. He mumbled to himself, "Why did I do that?"

Watson is currently being held at the Luzerne County Prison without bail, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28.