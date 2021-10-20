CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Moment car smashes through shop window after new driver hits the accelerator instead of the brake

By Mark Tovey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

This is the moment an inexperienced driver hit the accelerator by mistake and sent his car crashing through a glass shopfront.

The footage shows a man, identified only as 'Liu', getting into a silver car and reversing into the middle of the road on October 18 in the Guangxi Zhuang Region of China.

He then suddenly speeds forward, smashing down the clothing shop's glass doors.

Motorists watch in horror as the vehicle goes straight over the pavement and is swallowed whole by the shop.

Inside the retailer, a mannequin wearing a satchel is mown down by the advancing vehicle, and a wheelie clothes rack is also swept up by the errant car.

Two female attendants scream as the car tears through the shop.

One of the women is almost caught by the wheelie clothes rack the car pushes in her direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSuHK_0cXFJDrH00
The rookie driver reverses into the street, before accidentally hurtling forwards through the clothes shop's in the Guangxi Zhuang Region of China
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVpRx_0cXFJDrH00
Swallowed whole by the shop, the silver car disappears from sight, as motorcyclists are seen watching in horror
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpNtq_0cXFJDrH00
The silver car - like a bull in a china shop - creates chaos, as the shop attendants race for cover and a mannequin and wheelie clothes rack are mown down

The video ends with the car coming to a standstill, after having laid waste to the shop.

No one was injured during the novice driver's rampage through the clothes shop.

The case is under investigation by local authorities.

It is understood that the driver was assisting a friend with moving the vehicle and, in the process, mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'There was nothing I could do, it was so strong': Boy, 12, describes being pulled off staircase by 13-ft crocodile while playing hide-and-seek at Club Med in Cancun: Nearly lost his leg, but is now dressing up as a croc for Halloween

A 12 year-old boy has shared his horror at being pounced on by a huge crocodile which sunk its fangs into his leg as he played hide-and-seek at a Mexican holiday resort. Charlie Buhl, of Philadelphia, was hiding on a set of wooden steps leading to a lagoon at Club Med Cancun resort on June 18 with his friends when he was attacked by the 13 foot reptile.
ACCIDENTS
New Jersey 101.5

Raritan Twp driver crashes car through own garage

This is one phone call you do not want to make to your insurance company. Or to the police. Or to your spouse. Or to a contractor. On the morning of Thursday, October 14 in the town where I live, Raritan Township, some poor sap somehow drove their own car right through their own garage door and smashed into the back wall of the garage.
RARITAN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Clothes Shop#Accelerator#Accident
Daily Mail

Parking fail! Moment doors are ripped off car after driver fails to engage brake properly and it rolls backwards out of gateway with a child inside

This is the moment the doors were ripped off a car as it rolled backwards onto a road thanks to a failure to engage the parking brake. Home security footage shows the driver and another person desperately trying to stop the car - which has a child inside - moving down the sloping driveway in Phuket, Thailand.
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Car smashes through wall of library

The incident happened at Hythe Library near Southampton on Sunday. A library in Hampshire was left with substantial damage after a car smashed through its wall. Books and magazines were sent flying by the incident at Hythe Library on Sunday morning – with images showing bricks, chairs and rubble strewn across the floor.
ACCIDENTS
kpq.com

Drunk Driver Hits Several Parked Cars, Smashes into Home

Six cars and an unfinished home are in need of repair after a drunk driver caused a series of collisions in the 400 and 500 blocks of South Mission Street Thursday. Wenatchee Captain Brian Chance said a 22-year-old East Wenatchee man was driving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma around 6:30 pm when he struck several parked cars before swerving and running into an unoccupied home that was under construction.
WENATCHEE, WA
okcfox.com

Woman hits gas instead of brake, kills pedestrian

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision occurred in Stillwater earlier this morning. Stillwater Police, Stillwater Fire, and LifeNet EMS responded to the collision scene at Total Health Rehabilitation on N. Perkins Rd. Officials say Susan Matlock, 74, pulled her vehicle into the parking lot of the rehabilitation center...
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcboston.com

NH Ice Cream Shop Closed After Car Smashes Into Storefront

A car crashed into a popular ice cream shop on Main Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday, police said. A person inside Blake's Creamery was left with minor injuries after being hit by debris, Manchester police said, but no one was seriously hurt. The crash took place about 12:40...
MANCHESTER, NH
101.9 KING FM

Needs Inc. In Cheyenne Reopens After Car Smashes Through Front Window

It was an eventful week last week for the team at Needs Inc. Food Pantry, getting a late-night phone call about a car that somehow lost control and drove through the front of their store. The driver fled, but also left their ID, so that's pretty helpful for the Cheyenne Police Department to figure out how the car got there. CPD also at least had some sense of humor about it.
CHEYENNE, WY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Scooter driver dies on I-55 after being hit by car, tractor-trailer

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man died Friday evening after being knocked from his scooter and then struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 55. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said 54-year-old Dante R. Trice of St. Louis was driving his 2014 Lance Cali Classic 50 scooter south near Pevely when a man driving a Chevrolet Cruze hit the back of the scooter, causing Trice to fall off. A tractor-trailer then hit Trice.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS DFW

Semi Truck Driver Dead After Crash On I-30 In Royse City

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A semi truck driver is dead and several others were injured after a deadly wreck on Interstate Highway 30 in Royse City. The crash happened at the 75 mile marker westbound IH 30 in the slow lane and involved three vehicles, two semi trucks with trailers and a passenger vehicle. Lieutenant Nick Dial of the Royse City Police Department told CBS 11 the accident — involving three vehicles — occurred in the slow lane of I-30 and that traffic was moving slower or stopped for an unknown reason prior to the wreck. “A semi truck trailer failed to...
ROYSE CITY, TX
Daily Mail

Two semi-trailer trucks carrying chemicals collide and catch fire with HUGE plumes of toxic black smoke seen pouring into the air in Sydney's west

Two semi-trailer trucks carrying chemicals have smashed into each other sparking a huge fire in Sydney's west. Large plumes of smoke were seen soaring into the sky after the collision on Victoria Street in Wetherill Park at about 6.30am on Thursday. Both drivers suffered minor facial and chest injuries and...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

256K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy