Moment car smashes through shop window after new driver hits the accelerator instead of the brake

This is the moment an inexperienced driver hit the accelerator by mistake and sent his car crashing through a glass shopfront.

The footage shows a man, identified only as 'Liu', getting into a silver car and reversing into the middle of the road on October 18 in the Guangxi Zhuang Region of China.

He then suddenly speeds forward, smashing down the clothing shop's glass doors.

Motorists watch in horror as the vehicle goes straight over the pavement and is swallowed whole by the shop.

Inside the retailer, a mannequin wearing a satchel is mown down by the advancing vehicle, and a wheelie clothes rack is also swept up by the errant car.

Two female attendants scream as the car tears through the shop.

One of the women is almost caught by the wheelie clothes rack the car pushes in her direction.

The video ends with the car coming to a standstill, after having laid waste to the shop.

No one was injured during the novice driver's rampage through the clothes shop.

The case is under investigation by local authorities.

It is understood that the driver was assisting a friend with moving the vehicle and, in the process, mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake.