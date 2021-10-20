Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo completes stunning second-half comeback as Red Devils battle back from two-nil down to top Group F

Well, they did it again. Coming into the 53rd minute, Manchester United were 2-0 down and bottom of Group F. Coming out of the 81st minute they were 3-2 up, and top. It was that man again of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, with the winner. One has every right to ask, mind, how a team with him, and Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes, and Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani coming on from the substitutes' bench, can end up needing to chase a home game against Atalanta so desperately?

Their resilience is always to be admired, buy why is it required so often? Manchester United were outstanding in the second-half but ultimately came back from two down at half-time because of that tried and tested strategy: moments.

They created moments of great pressure because they had to, having afforded Atalanta an enormous advantage in the beginning. And when a team has so many fine players at its disposal throwing the kitchen sink at it may produce results. So two down became 3-2 up because Ronaldo is one of the finest goalscorers the world has ever seen, Rashford is a superb striker and Atalanta will not face a team with a concentration of players like this in Serie A all season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's matchwinner as they beat Atalanta 3-2 after trailing two-nil at half-time

Ronaldo rose highest to meet a Luke Shaw cross to head the Red Devils into the lead on 81 minutes at Old Trafford

United's iconic No 7 wheels away as his header finds the bottom left-hand corner of the goal in front of the Stretford End

The 36-year-old roars with delight after scoring the winner, while his team-mates congratulate him for his header

Yet do not be fooled. Nothing can be guaranteed, even from here. United's next two Champions League games are away to Atalanta and Villarreal and they cannot keep relying on second-half fightbacks to give them an edge. Eventually one will not go their way; and this is a very tight group. Were United to lose their next two games fixtures, as long as the matches with Young Boys went to form, they could still be out of it before matchday six. Their toughest tests lie ahead.

Still, credit where it's due. United were brilliant after half-time when they simply frightened the life out of Atalanta, scored three and could have had more. Often the Italians had no answer to their offensive marauding. At one point, three Atalanta players were booked in as many minutes as they sought to control United by any means necessary.

And three United goals were scored without reply, too, in what is probably the high point of the season so far – a 28 minute spell in which they simply swept the opposition aside. It began in the 53rd minute with a moment of good fortune, s poor pass from Josip Ilicic straight to Bruno Fernandes. His clever flick sent Rashford clear and, having missed a couple in the first-half, third time proved a charm, his second goal in two games since returning from injury, the ball sent sweetly into the far corner of the net.

Marcus Rashford gave United hope just after the second half with this beautifully curled shot into the bottom corner

Rashford celebrates after pulling a goal back to make the Red Devils trail 2-1 at Old Trafford during the Champions League tie

United were level on 75 minutes when Harry Maguire volleyed home the equaliser in front of the Stretford End

The United captain celebrates with the home supporters as they went in search for the winner at Old Trafford

MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Wan-Bissaka 5.5, Lindelof 6, Maguire 7, Shaw 6.5; McTominay 5 (Pogba 66, 6), Fred 5.5 (Matic 88); Greenwood 5 (Sancho 73, 6), Fernandes 6.5, Rashford 6.5 (Cavani 66, 6); Ronaldo 8.

Subs not used: Lingard, Bailly, Van de Beek, Dalot, Telles, Mata, Henderson, Elanga

Booked: Shaw, Matic

Goals: Rashford 53, Maguire 75, Ronaldo 81

Manager: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 7

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso 7; De Roon 6, Demiral 7 (Lovato 46, 5), Palomino 6; Zappacosta 6.5, Freuler 6, Koopmeiners 6.5 (Pezzella 80), Maehle 6.5; Pasalic 7 (Malinovskyi 68, 6); Ilicic 6 (Miranchuk 68, 6), Muriel 7 (Zapata 56, 6).

Subs not used: Rossi, Sportiello, Scalvini, Piccoli

Booked: Lovato, Palasic, De Roon

Goals: Palasic 15, Demiral 28

Manager: Gian Piero Gasperini 6.5

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland) 7

Star Man: Ronaldo 8

Scott McTominay hit a post, Ronaldo forced a wonderful save from goalkeeper Juan Musso and Atalanta looked increasingly rattled. Harry Maguire stayed up after a corner was cleared and was rewarded when Cavani ducked under Fernandes' cross, confounding Atalanta's defence and finding the captain unmarked to equalise. The finish was smart indeed. Good feet for a big man, as the saying goes.

Yet before the winner, more drama. David de Gea still comes to United's rescue, even on nights like this, and in the 71st minute he made a brilliant double save from two Atalanta substitutes, first Duvan Zapata and then the follow-up from Ruslan Malinovskyi. The danger passed, the winner came ten minutes later from, well, who else? Another set-piece recycled, this time a very sweet cross from Luke Shaw was met by Ronaldo, rising higher than anyone in the box to power the ball home before a rapturous Stretford End. Moment like this were why he came here. One imagines, however, he didn't envisage having to do so much of the work himself. At the end of the game he fell to his knees, fists clenched and screaming with joy. Never let it be said he is just picking up a cheque.

The irony, once again, was that here was another close shave for United against a team they and their Super League colleagues did not think worthy of elite European competition when they hatched their plot last season. Indeed, Atalanta were singled out by Juventus owner Gianni Agnelli as being imposters in the Champions League, taking the place of more suitable rivals, like Roma. Roma, for the record, can currently be found in the UEFA Conference League.

As for Atalanta, leading by two goals at half-time, it cannot even be said they needed to play exceptionally well to get in front. Certainly, coach Gian Piero Gasperini appeared to be under the impression they were stinking the place out, judging by the way he was acting on the touchline.

Every misplaced pass, every inch of space unwisely afforded, sent him spinning back towards his own bench in fury, remonstrating with his backroom staff or merely searching for agreement that this truly was the most inadequate shower it had ever been his misfortune to marshal. It's fair to say he is hard to please; or maybe clairvoyant. The odd error aside, for the first 45 minutes, Atalanta were excellent in containing United and every time they attacked they looked like scoring. This, it must be said, was as much United's doing as theirs. For a club that has spent an awful lot of money on defence, what the hell is going on back there?

Here's a worrying thing. The goal that gave Atalanta the lead looked eerily familiar to the three Roberto Firmino put past Watford last Saturday; and Firmino and Liverpool are due here in four days' time. It was a good goal, quick and well-taken, but United were dozing. McTominay failed to pick up Davide Zappacosta's overlap on the right and Mario Pasalic was alert to the threat in a way United's central defenders were not. He converted having got to the ball first towards the near post. A textbook counter-attacking move, made potent by textbook lackadaisical defending from United.

Atalanta took the lead on 15 minutes when Mario Pasalic tapped home from close range in the Group F encounter

The former Chelsea man wheels away in celebration after putting the Italians ahead to stun Old Trafford on Wednesday night

If anything, the second was worse. A straightforward set-piece from a right-sided corner. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked of not conceding goals this way, but this was going into the net from the moment it swung in off the boot of Teun Koopmeiners - whose deflected shot won the corner initially. It sounds a simplification but sometimes it really is about wanting it more.

The scorer, centre half Merih Demiral, wanted it more than McTominay who he hustled out of the way to make a path, he wanted it more than Shaw who he got in front of, and he wanted it more than Maguire, who he rose above. In the other group game Villarreal were leading, too. In real time, Manchester United were bottom of their group.

Not anymore. But do not forget this is not a group that contains a Juventus, like Chelsea's, or a Paris St Germain, like Manchester City's. It does not contain Atletico Madrid or AC Milan like Liverpool's either. United have a few cussed opponents but none that boast a squad of their strength. Yet they are in a toe-to-toe scrap here; and we're a long way from the bell.

Things got better for the Italians when centre back Merih Demiral headed them into a 2-0 lead from a corner

The Turkey international punches the air with delight after putting Atalanta into a two-nil lead at the Theatre of Dreams

Manchester United reasons to be fearful...

● Atalanta have won three of their six UEFA European matches against English opponents (D1 L2), beating Everton twice in the 2017-18 Europa League and away at Liverpool in November 2020 in the Champions League.

● Manchester United have lost 58% of their UEFA Champions League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (7/12) – the highest percentage of defeats by any manager to have taken charge of an English club on 10+ occasions in the competition.

● Atalanta have only lost one of their last seven away games in the UEFA Champions League (1-3 v Real Madrid in March), winning five and drawing the other. The Italian side have scored 17 goals across this run of seven away trips, at an average of 2.4 per game.

● 10 of Atalanta’s last 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored in the second half of games, with the only exception being Remo Freuler’s midfielder after six minutes against Villarreal on Matchday One.

Manchester United reasons to be cheerful...

● Manchester United have won six of their last seven home games in the UEFA Champions League against Italian opponents, however the most recent of these was a 0-1 defeat to Juventus in October 2018 under José Mourinho.

● Since making his first UEFA Champions League appearance for Manchester United in October 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals in the competition than any other player for the club (7 – four goals and three assists). Overall, no midfielder has been directly involved in more than Fernandes in the UEFA Champions League in this period.

● Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 23 UEFA Champions League appearances against Italian sides, only scoring more against German opponents (28 goals). This is his first appearance in the competition against an Italian side since April 2018, when his last minute penalty for Real Madrid against future side Juventus took them through to the semi-finals on aggregate.