Public-health authorities have declared the Covid-19 vaccines safe, andthe CDC reported that vaccinated individuals are eight times less likely to catch the Delta variant and 25 times less likely to be hospitalized or die. Now, especially with the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, companies, regardless of size, should require vaccination for new employees and voluntarily enact vaccine mandates or vax-or-test policies for all who enter their workplaces.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO