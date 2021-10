We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Raise your hand if you prefer your VIP treatment in the form of discounts and deals over velvet ropes and bottle service! Yeah, us too. That’s why we are huge fans of All-Clad’s VIP Factory Seconds Sale, which is the perfect opportunity to upgrade to some of the highest-quality cookware around without spending a fortune. The massive sale includes super deals on tons of must-have products, like editor-in-chief Faith’s favorite 12-inch fry pan with lid and even the 2-quart tiny saucepan that not one, but two(!) Kitchn editors are obsessed with. But right now, we’re all about this 8-inch stainless steel fry pan that’s built to take on any type of cooking and costs only $49.95 (normally $110).

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO