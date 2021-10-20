CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca Pulls Plug On MCL-1 Cancer Drug Trial

By Vandana Singh
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has paused an active Phase 1 trial of AZD5991, a direct inhibitor of MCL-1, citing a potential safety issue. Two years ago, the FDA hit Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN)...

