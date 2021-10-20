CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Charlotte's Reported Net Worth Proves How Valuable Kate Middleton Is to the Royal Family

By Julia Teti
 7 days ago
Being the middle child, even in the royal family , might seem like a drag from time to time. But it seems like Princess Charlotte is doing pretty well for herself. The 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton has already reached quite a few milestones this year , and she’s reportedly poised to be named the richest young royal of 2021 with quite the staggering net worth.

According to a new study from Electric Rides on Cars, per the Evening Standard , Princess Charlotte claimed the first spot on the list of richest kids in 2021. Just behind the 6-year-old in second place is her big brother, Prince George, with Prince Louis coming in third spot, tied with Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Princess Charlotte’s net worth is valued at roughly £3.6 billion (over $4 billion). By comparison, Prince George’s net worth is  reportedly valued at £2.1billion. So, how is it that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter clinched the top spot? Well, it actually has a lot to do with her mother.

The Evening Standard suggests, per the Electric Rides on Cars study, that Princess Charlotte also has what some have dubbed the “Kate Middleton Effect.” The term was coined based on the trends that the Duchess of Cambridge set and the influence those trends have on public consumers. Her style choices definitely come to mind , along with beauty, hair care, jewelry, and more.

But these elements are obviously different for a 6-year-old. For Princess Charlotte, we’d guess that she’s had a similar effect on children’s clothing and fashion, toys, and some small accessories. Even when it comes to the royal family’s net worth, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte are giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “like mother, like daughter.”

