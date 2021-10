Born and raised in Panamá and with only 21 years old, Sofía Valdés is ready to take the world by storm. She learned how to play guitar at 8 years old, wrote her first song at 13 and fast-forward to today, she’s on tour with boy pablo, had her first live performance at Lollapalooza, will perform at Outside Lands next and more. In an exclusive interview with crema by mitú, we talked to the Panamanian singer about her creative process, upcoming projects and more.

