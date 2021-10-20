76ers' Grant Riller: Out following surgery

Simmons (not injury related) hasn't been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Pistons, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports. Simmons recently arrived in Philadelphia, passed a physical and took a COVID-19 test, but head coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that the team won't rush the 25-year-old back after he was absent for all of training camp and the preseason until this week. Assuming he clears all COVID-19 health and safety protocols by the end of the week, however, Simmons looks increasingly likely to suit up for the 76ers to begin the 2021-22 campaign, which kicks off Oct. 20 versus the Pelicans. While the 76ers are still expected to continue canvassing around the league for possible trade destinations for Simmons, the 25-year-old met with team president Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand on Tuesday, presumably with the intention of smoothing over his relationship with the franchise in the short term.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO