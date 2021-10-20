CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Best Hanukkah menorah

KRON4
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends and light the menorah. This candelabrum holds eight candles that are meant to be lit one by one over the eight nights of...

www.kron4.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantaparent.com

Fun, Untraditional Twists for Hanukkah

Hanukkah begins on Sunday, November 28. With the early start to the holiday, be sure to plan ahead to make it extra special. Here are eight ways to change up some Festival of Lights’ classics. Zucchini Latkes. Latkes are arguably the most well-known (and delicious) tradition of Hanukkah. They are...
FESTIVAL
Food52

Sugarfina Eight Nights of Hanukkah Advent Calendar

This advent calendar has Sugarfina’s Cold Brew Cordials, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel, Birthday Cake Caramels, Champagne Bubbles, Heavenly Sours, Dark Chocolate Toffee Almonds, Robins Egg Caramels, and Sugar Cookies inside. Store package in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate. Sugarfina started with the idea that kids shouldn’t have...
CELEBRATIONS
bestproducts.com

10 Hanukkah Books That Will Delight Everyone in the Family

Hanukkah is one of my favorite holidays of the Jewish year. Sure, it's not as religiously significant as other holidays, but there's just something so magical about it. I guess because the whole holiday revolves around spending time with family and a miracle of fire, it feels fun and special to me. As a parent, I want it to be just as special to my kids. Over the years, I've tried to find ways to help my kids feel connected to Hanukkah in a way that helps them engage with Judaism and the miracle of lights in a meaningful way, which is why I find Hanukkah books for kids so valuable.
FESTIVAL
purewow.com

6 Hanukkah Traditions to Celebrate the Festival of Lights

Although it does often fall around the same time of year, Hanukkah is not just the Jewish equivalent of Christmas. This yearly celebration (Hanukkah will take place on November 28 to December 6 in 2021) is actually a commemoration of a religiously significant event—namely, a successful revolt led by the Maccabees (i.e., the heroes of Hanukkah) against their Syrian-Greek oppressors, and the subsequent rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The story goes that in the aftermath of the revolt, the desecrated temple had only enough oil for one ritual nightly lighting of the menorah. However, by a miracle from God, that small amount of oil was able to last for eight full days, giving the Jewish worshippers enough time to procure more. Today, Hanukkah (also known as the Festival of Lights) is a happy occasion when families and friends gather together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness by lighting candles for eight nights and enjoying some of the festive Hanukkah traditions described below.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Menorah#Design#Bestreviews#Usb
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bakery

Beyond the jaw-dropping wedding cakes that have people clamoring from miles away to secure for their big date or the jewel-colored macarons that are so gorgeous they could be just as easily at home at Tiffany and Company as they are in a pastry case, La Pâtisserie Chouquette (1626 Tower Grove Avenue; 314-932-7935) is the city’s quintessential patisserie — the kind you conjure up when you close your eyes and dream of croissants and cream puffs and galettes but cannot swing the plane ticket to Paris. That owner Simone Faure has been able to sustain this level of mastery, consistency and joy for her craft for nearly ten years is quite a feat, especially during a pandemic when she’s had to completely rethink how to bring the patisserie experience to curbside, which she did with aplomb. And praise the lord she did. How would we have survived this year without access to her Darkness croissant? —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Coffeehouse

For more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —Jenna Jones.
RESTAURANTS
mensjournal.com

5 Perfect Hanukkah Gifts for Men Under $50

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. October may not be over just yet, but...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
nybooks.com

Letterpress Hanukkah Greeting Cards

Our letterpress Hanukkah card is so beautifully made—and the quote by Isaac Bashevis Singer from The Three Wishes so inspiring—that it is suitable for framing. The message on the inside of the card is: "Happy Hanukkah", accompanied by a menorah. The back of the card is printed with a brief biographical note about Singer (1902-1991), a Polish-American writer in Yiddish, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1978.
CELEBRATIONS
Us Weekly

Gift Guide: 8 Gorgeous Gifts for All 8 Nights of Hanukkah 2021

Grab the candles and the latkes, because Hanukkah is on the earlier side this year! It begins the evening of November 28 — but since it’s eight nights, the festive holiday doesn’t end until December 6. For many family and friends, this means eight nights of presents, so we wanted to have you covered (even if you’re grabbing just one)!
BEAUTY & FASHION
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Of 2021

In recent years, the Weekly has framed its Best Of issues around a playful theme: puppies and kittens, outer space, the ’80s – you get the idea. In this year’s issue, it’s all about honoring the local businesses, professionals and public servants that have helped us all get through hard times, when we needed them most. We are celebrating the winners by putting them on stage, accompanied by classic rock ‘n’ roll-style poster images.
LIFESTYLE
KRON4

Best peacoat for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The peacoat design has withstood the test of time and instantly gives any outfit a classic appeal, making peacoats a wintertime closet staple. This iconic winter coat is a timeless piece that has evolved with trending fashion, but a peacoat is a sailor-style coat at its foundation. If you are looking for a pea coat that has all the best features of the original pea coat design, check out this LONDON FOG Women’s Double Breasted Peacoat.
APPAREL
Forward

Yiddish Hanukkah song workshop and sing-along

Beginning Sunday, October 31, the conductor of the Yiddish Philharmonic Chorus, Binyumen Schaechter, will lead a four-session workshop and sing-along of Yiddish Hanukkah songs. The other classes will take place on November 7 and 14, culminating in a communal sing-along of all the songs on the first night of Hanukkah,...
MUSIC
KRON4

Best fall tree decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The changing of the leaves from green to red, orange and yellow is a sure sign of the fall season. You can bring some of that magic into your home by including some fall tree decor. Garland made of maple leaves, lighted tree lamps and other tree-inspired elements are among the most popular choices. Incorporate fall tree decor into the decorations you already have or use it as inspiration to start your own leafy collection.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KRON4

Best Grinch costume for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Grinch is perhaps the most fun wintertime character in recent years, so it’s no wonder that the best Grinch costumes for adults are wildly popular. That stated, it’s an easy costume for manufacturers to get wrong. Sometimes the face...
LIFESTYLE
KRON4

Best Santa Claus costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re looking for the best Santa Claus costume for personal or professional use, you will want a suit that will last, be comfortable and offer you a great value for your investment. The Morph Super Deluxe Professional Santa Claus...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KRON4

Best magic markers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Magic markers are essential to any art supply collection. Whether in a kindergarten classroom or a professional art studio, markers provide a unique medium to add color. They are perfect for coloring on paper or for bold writing on posters. Whether you need fine line or broad line, permanent or washable, you definitely want your markers to come in a rainbow of colors. If you are looking for high-quality markers that are vibrant and long-lasting, Crayola Ultra-Clean Washable Markers are the top choice.
SHOPPING
KRON4

Best kids ghost costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ghost costumes have been a staple Halloween outfit for generations, with both children and adults dressing up as spooky specters every October. While you can still choose to go the classic route, there are more advanced ghost costumes available today, many of which include accessories and intricate designs.
LIFESTYLE
KRON4

Best kids table and chairs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Giving kids their own space to draw or write is a wonderful way to nurture their creativity and save your adult tables from craft-related accidents. The best table and chairs for kids looks great in any room and is durable enough to withstand glue spills, melting crayons and the occasional scratch from the family pet. The top pick, the Melissa & Doug Table and Chairs 3-Piece Set, combines beautiful design with functional safety features. Whether you’re buying for one child or a whole classroom, here’s what to consider when shopping for a kids table and chairs.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy