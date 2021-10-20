What's Up With MicroVision Stock Wednesday

The stock price of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has seen a rise of around 3% over the last five tradings days after it announced its Q3 results, which were above the street estimates. The company reported revenues of $1.4 billion, up 30% y-o-y, and it compares with our forecast of $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion consensus estimate. The revenue growth was driven by a better than anticipated uptick in procedure volume (up 20% y-o-y), driving the company’s instrument & accessories (I&A) revenues. Note that while I&A revenue grew 20% on volume growth, the average I&A revenue per procedure has actually declined slightly to $1,900 in Q3 2021, compared to $1,910 in prior-year quarter and $1,940 in Q2 2021, due to an increase in extended use instruments usage. Our dashboard on Intuitive Surgical Revenues offers more details on the company’s segments. The company lowered its upper end of the range of procedure volume growth for the full-year 2021 to 27%-29% from 27%-30% earlier, owing to the impact of the delta variant.

