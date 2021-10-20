What's Up With MicroVision Stock Wednesday
Microvision was up 8.91% at $10.41 at last check Wednesday. Shares look to have fallen out of the bottom of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The...www.benzinga.com
Microvision was up 8.91% at $10.41 at last check Wednesday. Shares look to have fallen out of the bottom of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0