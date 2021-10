Eli Lilly said Oct. 26 it has begun submitting data to the FDA for accelerated approval of donanemab, its experimental drug to treat Alzheimer's. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker began filing a rolling submission of its clinical trial data and expects to complete the application in the next several months, The Wall Street Journal reported. That means an FDA decision could come in the second half of 2022.

