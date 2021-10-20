Shanahan and Livingston have my vote, for good reasons

I’ve served on the Board of Education for nearly two years. In that time, I’ve had the pleasure of serving alongside Colin Hosten and Sarah Lemieux, and the privilege of learning from Colin while he served as our Chair over the past year, and from Sarah the year prior. While the Board of Education is not tasked with the day-to-day operation of schools, the Chair position is a demanding role, and in this particular moment of time, it’s been compounded by new challenges resulting from the pandemic. There was no playbook for what Colin and Sarah stepped into, but they adapted and have navigated us through extraordinary times. It would have been easy for them to succumb to the pressure of a small (yet loud) group of critics, or lean into the protections of partisan politics. They did neither. They immersed themselves in both our educational challenges and the opportunities in front of us. When emotions ran high, they prioritized student outcomes, while absorbing relentless personal attacks that are often grounded in misinformation. They’ve extended a calm and clear voice to conversation. They are collaborative and respectful.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO