The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 10-20-2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s best of, Cuz opens the show looking at the Ben Simmons situation from a mental health standpoint. He hates that...

The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
Person
Kevin Negandhi
Person
Ben Simmons
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-76ers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Now a week into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing without Ben Simmons and it appears as if they will be doing so for the foreseeable future. After holding out during the preseason due to wanting to be traded, Simmons originally had shown up to the team’s facility to take part in practice and it looked like he was going to be ready for the start of the season, but then more issues occurred with the 76ers.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Dwight Howard Over Incident With Anthony Davis: "Look At Me Right Now Dwight Howard. I Would Strongly Advise You Not To Get On The Nerves Of Anthony Davis."

Everybody had something to say about the unfortunate incident between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The two big men starred in a heated altercation on the bench, which set the alarms at Staples Center. Even though they made...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers news: Allen Iverson’s strong 7-word message for Ben Simmons amid Philly trade drama

At least one Philadelphia 76ers icon is showing some love for the embattled Ben Simmons. After a summer that has been characterized by a lot of drama over a botched trade, Simmons is now back with the team ahead of Tuesday’s season tip-off. Sixers legend Allen Iverson sent out a strong message of support for the controversial point guard as Simmons looks to resurrect his career in Philly.
NBA
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Weighs In On Undefeated Arizona Cardinals Facing The Packers: “I’m Gonna Start Drinking Right Now”

Ol’ Blake is gearing up for a big game this Thursday…. And he’s already hittin’ the sauce. The country music star and The Voice judge is a BIG Cardinals guy, perhaps the only Cardinals fan in country music (maybe Dierks Bentley too?), but Kyler Murray and the undefeated Cards are taking on Aaron Rodgers and the 6-1 Green Bay Packers this week.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is confident he’ll be great, because he’s worked for it

Early last season, Bally Sports North’s Marney Gellner interviewed then-Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards for a Wolves-plus podcast. The topic of Edwards’ athletic prowess came to the forefront. Edwards made note that he is good at … everything, baseball included. “I was fourth, fifth hitter, you know what that means,” Edwards...
NBA

