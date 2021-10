It’s a busy week for UK data releases as some crucial indicators on inflation, consumption and overall economic activity are due ahead of the Bank of England’s policy meeting in the first week of November. The latest read on the consumer price index is out on Wednesday (06:00 GMT) and will be followed by retail sales (06:00 GMT) and flash PMI (08:30 GMT) data on Friday. Intensifying speculation that the BoE is getting ready to raise interest rates for the first time in three years have revived the pound, which had fallen to 9-month lows versus the US dollar at the end of September.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO