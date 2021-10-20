How to Talk to Your Boss About Taking a Mental Health Day

Our world, and especially Berkeley, are becoming increasingly aware of the struggles that teenagers face on a daily basis — namely, their mental health. In the past, psychology was seen as a pseudoscience, but now we understand that it is an integral part of the human condition. Our physical health is affected by our mental health, and vice versa. With these new revelations come new topics of conversation, specifically, the idea of mental health days. Mental health days are sick days that are exclusively for mental health and would be excused by a students’ school. While many feel this idea might help to address mental health issues for students, the reality is that it isn’t as helpful as it may seem.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO