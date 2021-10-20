CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

How to Talk to Your Boss About Taking a Mental Health Day

ahealthiermichigan.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all had those days when we wished we didn’t have to work. But then there are the times when mentally, and even physically, we feel like we just can’t function very well on the job. Maybe it hits you after working a lot of overtime on a particular project; when...

www.ahealthiermichigan.org

Comments / 0

Related
North Country Public Radio

Sitting too much drags down your mental health. Here's how to get moving

Of all the ways in which the pandemic has affected Americans' well-being, perhaps the one we've noticed least is how much we're sitting. And it's not just bad for our waistlines — it's hurting our mental health. More than a year and a half of social distancing and work-from-home policies...
FITNESS
extratv

Dr. Erika Schwartz Explains How to Take Control of Your Health

Dr. Erika Schwartz is urging Americans to take control of their health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a TEDx TaraBlvd talk, Dr. Schwartz stressed the importance of prevention by changing unhealthy habits one step at a time to reverse our bodies’ deterioration. “What’s making us sick are poor diets, sedentary...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Day#Stress#Paid Time Off#Productivity#Forbes
WHAS11

'It is really important to check in with your kids' | Experts detail pandemic's effect on children's mental health, how to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mental health in kids is now declared a national emergency according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. With the increase in isolation, fear and grief the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in emergency room visits for mental health emergencies in children 5-17, in the last year. At the beginning of 2021, the CDC saw a 51% increase in suicide attempts for girls 12-17.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
TheConversationAU

How to talk to your child about a COVID diagnosis ... and share the news with others

Vaccination rates across Australia continue to rise. Teenagers aged 12 to 15 have only had access to the vaccine since early September and, for now, there is no vaccine available for children under 12. This means many children and young people under 16 remain vulnerable to COVID infection, with cases likely to grow in coming weeks as schools reopen. There is a chance your child might know someone diagnosed with COVID or become infected themselves. As we transition into the next phase of the pandemic, we encourage parents to talk with their children about what this means. Help children understand...
KIDS
Grazia

How To Talk To Your Boss About Starting To WFH Again If Rising Covid Rates Are Making You Feel Unsafe

It’s been over 18 months since the first lockdown, and yet the office working vs. home working debate is still raging on. Those on ‘team office working’ champion the opportunities for workplace friendships; the ability to delineate more clearly between work time and leisure time; the chance for faster progression; and the thrill of buying overpriced sandwiches from Pret. Those on the opposing side argue that it’s better to avoid awkward water cooler chats and save both time and money by eschewing the commute. Remote work also grants parents the flexibility needed to work while looking after children and disabled people the chance to work in an environment that suits them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

A Warning to Bosses: Your Employees Really Hate It When You Talk About Resilience

People are angry out there. Customers and airline passengers are logging record numbers of hostile incidents. Politics is a cesspool of distrust. Doctors and scientists are getting death threats in response to their efforts to save lives. Clearly, a couple of years of uncertainty and struggle have produced a lot of free-floating rage.
ECONOMY
Emerald Media

A juggling act: Working students talk about balancing their job, school and mental health

For a lot of students at UO, college isn’t simply about getting the “college experience.” Student workers — young adults who are full-time students and maintain a part or full-time job — are actively working during the school year to pay their way through college. Work adds a lot to their plates. Students are already balancing so much between their social lives and academics that it’s hard to imagine having time for anything else. Throwing a job into the mix can leave students overworked or mentally drained — and without time to keep up with their mental health.
EDUCATION
berkeleyhighjacket.com

​​Mental Health Days Contribute to Stigma

Our world, and especially Berkeley, are becoming increasingly aware of the struggles that teenagers face on a daily basis — namely, their mental health. In the past, psychology was seen as a pseudoscience, but now we understand that it is an integral part of the human condition. Our physical health is affected by our mental health, and vice versa. With these new revelations come new topics of conversation, specifically, the idea of mental health days. Mental health days are sick days that are exclusively for mental health and would be excused by a students’ school. While many feel this idea might help to address mental health issues for students, the reality is that it isn’t as helpful as it may seem.
BERKELEY, CA
WKYC

How to become friends with your anxiety: You Are Not Alone mental health series with 3News' Hollie Strano

CLEVELAND — Everything gets a bit more spooky as Halloween arrives, right? Thanks to a new book, however, your anxiety doesn't have to be one of those things. Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a professor at New York University, just published Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion, where she talks about regulating and becoming friends with your anxiety. She points out that anxiety is part of our bodies for a reason -- and that's to warn us of things to come.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Miami

How to Tell Your Full-Time Boss About Your Side Hustle

The ongoing pandemic has prompted many Americans to take on side hustles and branch out into entrepreneurship. According to a survey of 2,001 Americans over 18, conducted by workflow automation platform Zapier, one in three Americans had a side hustle at the start of 2021. Twenty-four percent were planning on starting one in the future.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fatherly

What is Conduct Disorder in Children?

It can be scary when a kid seems to be out of control on a regular basis. Some parents may find ways to navigate these challenges with younger children, but as kids get older out-of-control behavior can become indicative of conduct disorder — a complicated and intense psychological condition. Psychiatrist...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy