Leveraging Disabilities in the Workplace

Accounting professionals can advise clients, and take our own advice, when it comes to leveraging the Tax Code to enhance employee well-being. It has been quite stressful, to say the least, working from home for my consulting and education-related work. I have to fund my own lockdown costs. I did not receive any stipends or support for additional equipment, furniture, increased utility payments, food and personal effects needed to prepare for distance learning, conducting business in a completely virtual environment, and staying healthy and mentally sound during the lockdown. The university system I work for did not provide me with any equipment, and I ended up wearing down my cellphone as I used it as a second screen for virtual classes. The loss of school provided space for a change of scenery to grade and prepare lessons was a bit devastating. Luckily schools provide training for one’s mindset and mental health, and to convert courses to be taught virtually.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO