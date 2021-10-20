CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance, Alliance for Balanced Pain Management, and Arthritis Foundation Join Forces to Increase Awareness about Osteoarthritis in the Military and to Help Veterans Mana...

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteoarthritis is the 2nd leading cause of military discharge, behind combat wounds. Active duty service members are often considered tactical athletes, given the significant level of combat training and physical fitness required for the job. Training and active duty service are physically demanding and can lead to development of OA from...

markets.businessinsider.com

WLUC

Superior Alliance for Independent Living raises awareness for hidden disabilities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit is advocating for people with non-visible disabilities. In honor of Invisible Disabilities Week, a newly designated week of recognition in Michigan, Superior Alliance for Independent Living” is raising awareness for challenges that people with mental health conditions and chronic illnesses face. Many people with...
MARQUETTE, MI
ptproductsonline.com

Partnership Aims to Increase Awareness of Osteoarthritis in the Military

The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA) is partnering with the Alliance for Balanced Pain Management and the Arthritis Foundation to increase awareness about the disproportionate impact of osteoarthritis (OA) among active duty military service members and veterans. Together, they are launching a campaign through Veterans Day to empower veterans to stay...
MILITARY
allongeorgia.com

The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run Calls Atlanta to Raise Awareness for the No. 1 Cause of Disability: Arthritis

The 2021 Jingle Bell Run for arthritis is bringing holiday cheer to Atlanta on December 11th with the goal of raising $120,000 this year. As almost 1,000 people gather at Brook Run Park to join the movement to conquer arthritis, this annual, holiday-themed 5K run participants to dress in festive costumes and get moving to raise awareness and funds to cure America’s #1 cause of disability.
ATLANTA, GA
observernews.net

Parents can get readily available help from Experienced Autism Alliance

Tanya Hines’ youngest son Avery was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2006. Two years old at the time, he wasn’t talking, had just begun walking and started banging his head when upset. “In looking for support back then, I found very few resources in the local autism community,” said...
SARASOTA, FL
CBS New York

Patients With Appendicitis May Not Need Surgery, New Research Shows

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most common emergency surgical procedure in the U.S. is an appendectomy – removal of the appendix. But now there’s mounting evidence that some patients can avoid or delay that operation and receive treatment with antibiotics instead, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. Five years ago, Heather VanDusen ended up in the emergency room at the University of Washington Medical Center. “Really terrible pain, more pain than I had ever really felt with stomach issues before,” VanDusen said. The diagnosis: appendicitis, which typically meant urgent surgery to remove the infected or inflamed appendix. But now the latest research has led...
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Beaumont Enterprise

How one hospital is overcoming disparities in pancreatic cancer care

(BPT) - According to the American Cancer Society, about 48,220 people in the U.S. will die of pancreatic cancer this year, and unfortunately, most do not experience symptoms of the disease until it has become large or spread elsewhere in the body. A recent study also found that socioeconomic status and race were associated with worse patient outcomes and lower survival rates. The study, conducted by doctors at Capital Health in New Jersey, discovered that patients with a lower socioeconomic status and those who are African American are more likely to encounter barriers to receiving specialized care at major medical institutions.
LIVESTRONG.com

What to Know About a Diet for Bowel Adhesions

Bowel adhesions (aka abdominal adhesions) are a type of scar tissue in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract that can lead to potentially dangerous bowel obstructions. When these adhesions cause symptoms, you may be asked to take measures to ease the digestion process. During certain times, eating cooked and soft, mashed foods...
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
fox40jackson.com

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there’s good news: With proper care, it’s preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
