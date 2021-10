This piece is brought to you in paid partnership with Kaged Muscle. We may receive commissions on items purchased through links on this page. Floating in the hivemind of the fitness world is the adage that those who follow a vegan-friendly diet are unlikely to get the protein they need without consuming meat. That’s not true. There are plenty of ways to get more than enough protein following a vegan diet. In addition to dairy-free protein powders and creatines, whole foods like legumes, tofu, quinoa, various seeds, vegetables, and grains can also provide sufficient protein for athletes. (1)

