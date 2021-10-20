CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's ambassador nominee: "China is not an Olympian power"

By Zachary Basu
President Biden's nominee to serve as ambassador to China delivered a stark assessment of the challenges the U.S. faces in confronting Beijing, but stressed that the rising superpower is "not all-powerful" and the West retains "substantial" advantages. The big picture: Nicholas Burns, a retired career diplomat and former U.S....

The Associated Press

US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China are stepping up their war of words over Taiwan in a long-simmering dispute that has significant implications for the power dynamic in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Amid a surge in Chinese military activity near the island that China regards as a renegade...
AFP

In latest Taiwan move, US urges more UN inclusion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged the greater inclusion of Taiwan in UN institutions,in the latest US bid to step up support to the island amid rising tensions with China. - Latest statement amid tensions - The United States has long called for Taiwan's inclusion in UN activities but the latest statement comes amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, with Beijing earlier this month making a record number of air incursions near the island. 
New York Post

Pompeo says he hopes Biden is serious about defending Taiwan

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hopes President Biden was serious about defending Taiwan if China invades the island nation and that it wasn’t a “random comment.”. Pompeo wouldn’t lay out a specific timeline for when Chinese President Xi Jinping will try to take control of Taiwan –...
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden’s China Collaborators

WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
