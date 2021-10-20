CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Harrison Watched a Baseball Game Instead of the Season 18 Premiere of ‘The Bachelorette’ After Exit

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkLLB_0cXFEh2K00
Chris Harrison. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

No roses needed! Chris Harrison seemingly confirmed that he didn’t tune in to watch the season 18 premiere of The Bachelorette following his permanent exit from the ABC franchise.

Michelle Young made her Bachelorette debut on Tuesday, October 19, but the former host, 50, appeared to be otherwise occupied. “Was that an earthquake in LA??? Nope Bellinger just hit a bomb! Go @Dodgers,” Harrison tweeted on Tuesday night while Young, 28, greeted her suitors during the first episode of the season.

The Perfect Letter author doubled down in another tweet later Tuesday night, writing, “What a game! Got ourselves a series @Dodgers.”

Harrison hosted The Bachelor and its various spinoff series for nearly 20 years before taking a temporary leave of absence in February. At the time, he came under fire for defending controversial season 25 contestant — and eventual winner — Rachael Kirkconnell over her past racially insensitive social media activity. Both Harrison and the Georgia native, 25, apologized amid the backlash.

In March, the TV personality told Good Morning America that he intended to return to the reality franchise, adding, “I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that.” However, when Katie Thurston‘s season 17 of The Bachelorette began filming soon after, former leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stepped in as cohosts.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Harrison’s exit became permanent after he reached an eight-figure settlement with the network. While Bristowe, 36, and Adams, 31, returned to support Young’s journey, Jesse Palmer was tapped to take over for the upcoming season 26 of The Bachelor.

As he adjusts to life outside of Bachelor Nation, Harrison isn’t holding “any grudges,” a source exclusively told Us in August.

“He’s really enjoying this time with his kids and growing his relationship with Lauren [Zima]. He lives a low-key life in Texas when he’s not taking trips or going on vacation,” the insider continued. “He’s soaking in these moments of not working and taking time for himself and his family. … He sees this time as almost a new chapter of his life and is figuring out what’s going to be his next best move.”

The former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? emcee kept in contact with some former Bachelor colleagues, the source told Us, adding, “Everyone who was close to him on the show really misses him and wishes he was still part of the show.”

Harrison previously hinted that he didn’t follow along with Thurston, 30, before her season came to an end in August. However, when one fan tweeted in July that “the shows just aren’t the same” without him, he replied, “Miss you all too.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

