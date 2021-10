I was in line at Clutch getting my usual, a medium black coffee, and discussing with the girl behind the counter the peculiarities of Halloween and why it occurred in October, as opposed to say June, or even July, my birthday month. “It wouldn’t be the same if it was in the summertime. The falling leaves, the colors, the cool air, all play into the atmosphere during Halloween. I love this time of the year,” she said.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO