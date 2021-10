We've seen some strange things over the past 20 months. Here's another. The Glenbrook High Schools District 225 on Monday put forth a motion that failed, however temporarily. A rarity for the board under President Bruce Doughty and Vice President Peter Glowacki, a 3-3 vote initially tabled a plan to test unvaccinated students and staff after Halloween, Thanksgiving and winter and spring breaks, with those vaccinated highly encouraged to get tested but able to opt out.

