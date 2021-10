Face masks and COVID testing are just part of the day at Maynard Public Schools. But mask wearing, in particular, is not easy, said Brian Haas, superintendent of schools. Because of the ongoing threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley mandated everyone in public schools wear face masks at least until Oct. 31. Schools that have met an 80% COVID-19 vaccination rate for both students and staff members can apply for a waiver.

