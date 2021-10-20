CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Longtime friends bring old cars back to life at historic St. Louis building

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS — Cars from days gone by are coming back to life at a garage in St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood, not far from St. Louis University. They are taking what’s old and making it new again. “There’s just about every stage a car could be in here,” said...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Dog-friendly bar-restaurant in The Grove sets opening after $20M investment

ST. LOUIS — A dog-friendly entertainment facility is nearing completion on its new space in The Grove neighborhood and plans for a mid-November opening. Bar K, a Kansas City-based operator of a dog park, bar-restaurant and event space there, partnered with Nestle Purina PetCare and Green Street on the $20 million development, $6 million of which was used on the Bar K facility, located at 4565 McRee Ave. Green Street served as the developer on the project and plans to move its headquarters to the building. The office will house Green Street Real Estate Ventures, Emerald Capital (an affiliate of Green Street), as well as Green Street Building Group, including the recent acquisitions of HDA and O'Toole Design Associates. Green Street will occupy 34,000 square feet and the estimated employee headcount is more than 70 people. The company plans to move in January.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'He hit it once and then backed off and hit it harder a second time': St. Louis carriage company owner talks after suspect 'rammed' carriage downtown

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Carriage Company said their horse and driver are alright after being "rammed" by a truck downtown over the weekend. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 9th Street and Olive Street on Saturday to investigate after a man with a white pickup truck allegedly rammed the rear end of a horse carriage multiple times.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#St Louis University#The Cherry Garage
5 On Your Side

How you can help St. Louis area tornado victims

ST. LOUIS — Multiple tornadoes were reported across Missouri and Illinois Sunday evening. The strong winds left a path of damage behind. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes hit in parts of southeastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois as severe storms raked the region on Sunday. In the St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
5 On Your Side

Fans follow new COVID-19 requirements at Blues home opener

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of fans headed to Enterprise Center for the Blues home opener against the Los Angeles Kings. "Really excited to be back. It's going to be interesting sitting next to someone right next to me in the seats so I have season tickets so I'm used to doing that so it's kind of a nice change of pace,"
NHL
5 On Your Side

Geospatial training campus in works for north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based workforce development nonprofit is plotting a $25 million project to develop a geospatial and information technology training campus in north St. Louis. Gateway Global American Youth and Business Alliance Academies Inc. (GGAYBA) said it hopes to begin work on the development in early 2022....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy