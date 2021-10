Blackstone Inc. is buying a majority stake in women’s shapewear company Spanx Inc. in a move that puts Spanx’s value at $1.2 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. Spanx Founder Sara Blakely will have a significant stake in the company as executive chairwoman when the acquisition is finalized, according to the Journal, and she will continue to oversee operations of the 21-year-old brand she started with $5,000 earned from selling fax machines in her hometown.

