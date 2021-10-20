Chelsea thump Malmo 4-0 to bounce back from Juventus defeat with Jorginho netting TWO penalties... but Thomas Tuchel is dealt double blow with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner forced off

The clouds burst open and the goals poured, but the full implications of this Chelsea victory will only be clear until the injuries of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner can be properly assessed.

Malmo were swept aside as they were expected to be, the Swedish champions simply outclassed and overwhelmed as Tuchel’s team steadied their Champions League campaign after the defeat at Juventus and recovered some of their attacking flair.

Two goals in each half, including two penalties for Jorginho, delivered three points and they are second in Group H, three points behind Juventus after three games.

Chelsea cruised to an easy victory over Malmo as they triumphed 4-0 in the Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge

Jorginho (left) celebrates with Ben Chilwell after netting the second of his two penalty kicks in the second half

The midfielder kept his cool to slot home either side of half-time in a game Chelsea always had total control in

Tuchel’s reaction was muted at the final whistle and he tried to remain upbeat but he did reveal that he expects to be without his two senior strikers for 'some matches' starting on Saturday against Norwich.

Lukaku twisted an ankle in a poor tackle midway through the first half and Werner tweaked a hamstring moments before the interval.

Kai Havertz came on and played as a false nine in the second half, flanked by Callum Hudson Odoi and Mason Mount and nothing could stop Chelsea’s serene progress to a comprehensive win.

It was on the cards from the moment Andreas Christiansen swept them into the lead in the ninth minute.

But his first penalty kick came after a foul on Romelu Lukaku which left the Chelsea striker injured and down inside the box

Chelsea's medical team tried to treat the striker was he was unable to continue after trying to carry on for a few moments

As soon as Jorginho netted his first penalty, Lukaku limped off the pitch where he was consoled by manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Mendy 6; Christensen 7, Silva 6.5, Rudiger 6; Azpilicueta 6.5 (James 66, 6), Kante 7.5 (Saul 66, 6), Jorginho 7, Chilwell 7 (Alonso 66, 6); Mount 7, Werner 6 (Hudson-Odoi 44, 6.5); Lukaku 6.5 (Havertz 23, 7).

Goals: Christensen 9, Jorginho 22, 57 (both pens), Havertz 48.

Manager: Thomas Tuchel 7

Malmo (5-3-2): Dahlin 5 (Diawara 46, 5); Berget 5.5 (Moisander 5), Larsson 5, Nielsen 4, Brorsson 5, Olsson 5; Pena 5.5 (Rakip 58, 5), Innocent 5, Christiansen 5 (Nalic 58, 5); Colak 5, Birmancevic 4 (Abubakari 46, 5).

Bookings: Nielsen, Christiansen, Larsson.

Manager: Jon Dahl Tomasson 5

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA) 6.5

Att: 39,095

It was Christensen’s first goal on his 137th Chelsea appearance, and an accomplished finish on the run and on the volley from a cross by fellow centre-half Thiago Silva, and reward for an aggressive, high-tempo start by the Londoners.

Malmo had the look of Group H whipping boys before they arrived at Stamford Bridge, having lost to Juventus and Zenit St Petersburg. They have yet to score and have conceded 11 in three games, and they host Chelsea again in a fortnight.

If the Swedes are to lose all six games, it will tighten any margin for error at the top of the group where three teams are fighting for two places and Tuchel’s side have no room to wriggle after the defeat by Juventus in Turin.

Tuchel was hit by another blow late in the first half when Lukaku's strike partner Timo Werner appeared to pull a hamstring

The German forward was also forced to limp off around the pitch and down the tunnel to put a downer on the Blues' night

Chelsea enjoyed total domination over a hapless Malmo side as they eased to victory in west London - graphic by SofaScore

Chelsea’s second came from the penalty spot. Lukaku collected a pass from Werner and muscled his way into the penalty area, away from Lasse Nielsen, who reacted by cutting him down in an ugly challenge from behind.

As they fell, Lukaku’s right ankle caught under the body weight of the Malmo centre-half and appeared to twist badly.

He tried to continue after a lengthy spell of on-pitch treatment but as soon as Jorginho smashed the penalty kick past ‘keeper Johan Dahlin, Lukaku signalled to the bench to let them know he would have to come off.

Chelsea were chasing their third when Werner was hurt, accelerating towards goal in the hope of picking up a rebound as Havertz unleashed a shot when he pulled up sharply and clutched the back of his left leg.

He knew immediately there was damage to the hamstring and he winced in pain as he hobbled down the tunnel.

Werner had blown Chelsea's first big opportunity after around five minutes when he allowed a cross to bounce off him

But Andreas Christensen soon fired the Blues ahead in just the ninth minute with a well-taken first time strike

Celebrating with Antonio Rudiger and Mason Mount, it was the Danish defender's first goal for Chelsea in his 137th game

Tuchel, on the eve of the game, had expressed his fears about the relentless fixture schedule and its impact on the mental and physical welfare of the players. Lukaku may have been the victim of a poor tackle but Werner’s muscle injury will reinforce his feelings.

And, after selling Olivier Giroud to AC Milan, Tammy Abraham to Roma and with Michy Batshauyi on loan at Besiktas, these two injuries in a matter of minutes rendered them suddenly without a recognised centre forward.

Not that it mattered on this occasion. They are awash with talent and versatility. Havertz came on for Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi replaced Werner, and the pair linked up to make it 3-0 early in the second half.

Jorginho celebrates with Chelsea team-mates after scoring their second goal as the Blues totally dominated the play

Just after half-time Kai Havertz broke through on the counter attack to lift the ball over the keeper and make it 3-0

Havertz was assisted by fellow sub Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) as the duo celebrate the goal in front of Blues supporters

Hudson-Odoi carried the ball deep into Malmo territory before releasing Havertz, who assumed the role of the false nine, and clipped a neat finish over Ismael Diawara, the substitute goalkeeper on at the interval, dived at his feet.

Jorginho added the fourth, another penalty after another foul from behind by Nielsen, this time on Antonio Rudiger, after quick feet and fabulous control in a crowded penalty area from Havertz.

There was more than half an hour to play but Tuchel seized the opportunity to take off his regulars. Chelsea coasted through with no more goals and, perhaps more importantly, no further injuries.

