CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea thump Malmo 4-0 to bounce back from Juventus defeat with Jorginho netting TWO penalties... but Thomas Tuchel is dealt double blow with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner forced off

By Matt Barlow
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

The clouds burst open and the goals poured, but the full implications of this Chelsea victory will only be clear until the injuries of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner can be properly assessed.

Malmo were swept aside as they were expected to be, the Swedish champions simply outclassed and overwhelmed as Tuchel’s team steadied their Champions League campaign after the defeat at Juventus and recovered some of their attacking flair.

Two goals in each half, including two penalties for Jorginho, delivered three points and they are second in Group H, three points behind Juventus after three games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IubTy_0cXFDatS00
Chelsea cruised to an easy victory over Malmo as they triumphed 4-0 in the Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dh3yw_0cXFDatS00
Jorginho (left) celebrates with Ben Chilwell after netting the second of his two penalty kicks in the second half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKEV6_0cXFDatS00
The midfielder kept his cool to slot home either side of half-time in a game Chelsea always had total control in

Tuchel’s reaction was muted at the final whistle and he tried to remain upbeat but he did reveal that he expects to be without his two senior strikers for 'some matches' starting on Saturday against Norwich.

Lukaku twisted an ankle in a poor tackle midway through the first half and Werner tweaked a hamstring moments before the interval.

Kai Havertz came on and played as a false nine in the second half, flanked by Callum Hudson Odoi and Mason Mount and nothing could stop Chelsea’s serene progress to a comprehensive win.

It was on the cards from the moment Andreas Christiansen swept them into the lead in the ninth minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121D7I_0cXFDatS00
But his first penalty kick came after a foul on Romelu Lukaku which left the Chelsea striker injured and down inside the box
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlnMy_0cXFDatS00
Chelsea's medical team tried to treat the striker was he was unable to continue after trying to carry on for a few moments
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xz7qS_0cXFDatS00
As soon as Jorginho netted his first penalty, Lukaku limped off the pitch where he was consoled by manager Thomas Tuchel

MATCH FACTS, PLAYER RATINGS AND GROUP STANDINGS

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Mendy 6; Christensen 7, Silva 6.5, Rudiger 6; Azpilicueta 6.5 (James 66, 6), Kante 7.5 (Saul 66, 6), Jorginho 7, Chilwell 7 (Alonso 66, 6); Mount 7, Werner 6 (Hudson-Odoi 44, 6.5); Lukaku 6.5 (Havertz 23, 7).

Goals: Christensen 9, Jorginho 22, 57 (both pens), Havertz 48.

Manager: Thomas Tuchel 7

Malmo (5-3-2): Dahlin 5 (Diawara 46, 5); Berget 5.5 (Moisander 5), Larsson 5, Nielsen 4, Brorsson 5, Olsson 5; Pena 5.5 (Rakip 58, 5), Innocent 5, Christiansen 5 (Nalic 58, 5); Colak 5, Birmancevic 4 (Abubakari 46, 5).

Bookings: Nielsen, Christiansen, Larsson.

Manager: Jon Dahl Tomasson 5

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA) 6.5

Att: 39,095

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snQQe_0cXFDatS00

It was Christensen’s first goal on his 137th Chelsea appearance, and an accomplished finish on the run and on the volley from a cross by fellow centre-half Thiago Silva, and reward for an aggressive, high-tempo start by the Londoners.

Malmo had the look of Group H whipping boys before they arrived at Stamford Bridge, having lost to Juventus and Zenit St Petersburg. They have yet to score and have conceded 11 in three games, and they host Chelsea again in a fortnight.

If the Swedes are to lose all six games, it will tighten any margin for error at the top of the group where three teams are fighting for two places and Tuchel’s side have no room to wriggle after the defeat by Juventus in Turin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQY1V_0cXFDatS00
Tuchel was hit by another blow late in the first half when Lukaku's strike partner Timo Werner appeared to pull a hamstring 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpXXp_0cXFDatS00
The German forward was also forced to limp off around the pitch and down the tunnel to put a downer on the Blues' night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkokg_0cXFDatS00
Chelsea enjoyed total domination over a hapless Malmo side as they eased to victory in west London - graphic by SofaScore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccVqp_0cXFDatS00

Chelsea’s second came from the penalty spot. Lukaku collected a pass from Werner and muscled his way into the penalty area, away from Lasse Nielsen, who reacted by cutting him down in an ugly challenge from behind.

As they fell, Lukaku’s right ankle caught under the body weight of the Malmo centre-half and appeared to twist badly.

He tried to continue after a lengthy spell of on-pitch treatment but as soon as Jorginho smashed the penalty kick past ‘keeper Johan Dahlin, Lukaku signalled to the bench to let them know he would have to come off.

Chelsea were chasing their third when Werner was hurt, accelerating towards goal in the hope of picking up a rebound as Havertz unleashed a shot when he pulled up sharply and clutched the back of his left leg.

He knew immediately there was damage to the hamstring and he winced in pain as he hobbled down the tunnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Kr0M_0cXFDatS00
Werner had blown Chelsea's first big opportunity after around five minutes when he allowed a cross to bounce off him 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYbo2_0cXFDatS00
But Andreas Christensen soon fired the Blues ahead in just the ninth minute with a well-taken first time strike
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLojN_0cXFDatS00
Celebrating with Antonio Rudiger and Mason Mount, it was the Danish defender's first goal for Chelsea in his 137th game

Tuchel, on the eve of the game, had expressed his fears about the relentless fixture schedule and its impact on the mental and physical welfare of the players. Lukaku may have been the victim of a poor tackle but Werner’s muscle injury will reinforce his feelings.

And, after selling Olivier Giroud to AC Milan, Tammy Abraham to Roma and with Michy Batshauyi on loan at Besiktas, these two injuries in a matter of minutes rendered them suddenly without a recognised centre forward.

Not that it mattered on this occasion. They are awash with talent and versatility. Havertz came on for Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi replaced Werner, and the pair linked up to make it 3-0 early in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJJ2B_0cXFDatS00
Jorginho celebrates with Chelsea team-mates after scoring their second goal as the Blues totally dominated the play
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgLB1_0cXFDatS00
Just after half-time Kai Havertz broke through on the counter attack to lift the ball over the keeper and make it 3-0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnFvB_0cXFDatS00
Havertz was assisted by fellow sub Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) as the duo celebrate the goal in front of Blues supporters

Hudson-Odoi carried the ball deep into Malmo territory before releasing Havertz, who assumed the role of the false nine, and clipped a neat finish over Ismael Diawara, the substitute goalkeeper on at the interval, dived at his feet.

Jorginho added the fourth, another penalty after another foul from behind by Nielsen, this time on Antonio Rudiger, after quick feet and fabulous control in a crowded penalty area from Havertz.

There was more than half an hour to play but Tuchel seized the opportunity to take off his regulars. Chelsea coasted through with no more goals and, perhaps more importantly, no further injuries.

RE-LIVE ALL THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENED...

20:07

Chelsea 0-0 Malmo

5min: The offside flag had gone up, and VAR would certainly have been interested but the real talking point is this is a DREADFUL miss.

Romelu Lukaku is released down the right, and it is he who is questionably offside, before he squares for Timo Werner in the mixer. Four yards out though and the German somehow allows the ball to bounce off his heel and go wide. £53million or not I'd back anybody who has kicked a ball before to finish that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aoth2_0cXFDatS00

19:33

They gave Zlatan his big break and once reached a European Cup final, but can minnows Malmo - and their former Newcastle striker manager - REALLY spring a surprise against Chelsea tonight?

Not heard of Malmo before? While they are not exactly expected to put up too much resistance against Chelsea, neither are they 'backwaters of Europe'. There is rich historty with the Swedish champions and you can read more here.

What can Chelsea can expect from Swedish outfit Malmo?

With Malmo standing in Chelsea's way in their progression to the latter stages of the Champions League, Sportsmail looks at what we can expect from the Swedish outfit on Wednesday night...

Romelu Lukaku has gone SIX matches without a Chelsea goal and Thomas Tuchel says his £98m striker is 'tired' already... he'll be licking his lips at games with Malmo and Norwich, but why is he struggling after a fast start?

So why is Lukaku struggling? It's feast or famine stuff it seems with the Belgian who had scored four in his first four Blues matches.

Apart from the winner against Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Champions League on September 14, Lukaku's goals have dried up. He has not scored for Chelsea in five weeks now.

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Romelu Lukaku Was Substituted During Chelsea's 1-0 Win Over Brentford

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Romelu Lukaku was left isolated against Brentford and was subsequently taken off in the second half during the 1-0 win after looking tired. The 28-year-old is now four games in the league without a goal as Ben Chilwell's brilliant strike in the 45th minute was the difference in the west London derby to earn the Blues all three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea edge past Southampton on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea needed another shootout to earn a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with Southampton beaten 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge.Reece James again provided the decisive kick like he had done in the previous round against Aston Villa after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone had failed from 12 yards for the Saints.Kai Havertz’s first-half goal had the hosts on course for another victory but Che Adams pegged the Champions League winners back before spot-kicks were required in west London.Both managers made a plethora of changes but it was Blues boss Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an admission over the performances of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's strike on the stroke of half time was enough to separate the two sides, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy producing some top saves late on in the game to help secure his side's sixth Premier League win of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has no worries over ‘unselfish’ Romelu Lukaku’s six-game dry spell

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has no worries over “unselfish” Romelu Lukaku’s six-goal dry spell in front of goal for Chelsea.Lukaku tucked away Timo Werner’s cross at Brentford on Saturday, only to see the effort chalked out for offside.Chelsea needed a wonderful Edouard Mendy performance to tiptoe away from the Brentford Community Stadium with a 1-0 win to step back to the Premier League summit.Ben Chilwell’s sweet half-volley somehow settled the contest, while £98million club-record recruit Lukaku was again underused in attack.Blues boss Tuchel has remained relaxed about Belgium hitman Lukaku’s recent barren run however, instead praising the 28-year-old’s selfless...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Swedish#Group H#Pena 5 5 Lrb
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel confirms injuries for Lukaku, Werner

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner suffered injuries in the victory over Malmo on Wednesday. Both players had to be substituted during the 4-0 win and are now in doubt to face Norwich City on Saturday. "We have a twist of the ankle for Romelu,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea may be in the hunt to sign striking sensation Erling Haaland but they need the Borussia Dortmund star NOW after concerning injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner following victory over Malmo

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea’s interest in Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland next summer - but how the German could do with the Norwegian sensation immediately. While everything was going according to plan in terms of the result, Chelsea were lurching into a worrying attacking injury crisis against Malmo on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea pair Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner out for 'some matches'

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will both miss a few matches after being injured in the 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo, confirmed boss Thomas Tuchel. Lukaku twisted his ankle in a tackle which led to a penalty and Werner hurt his hamstring while running - both in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min.com

Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner brought off with injuries in Malmo clash

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were substituted with injuries midway through the first half of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo on Wednesday. The duo left the field with Chelsea two to the good following goals from Andreas Christensen and Jorginho. Lukaku was injured in the process of earning the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku 'is facing a MONTH out with the ankle injury he picked up in Chelsea's win over Malmo'... plunging Thomas Tuchel into a striker crisis with Timo Werner also likely to miss games

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly facing a month out of action because of the ankle injury he sustained in Chelsea's Champions League win over Malmo on Wednesday night. The Belgian striker twisted his ankle during the first half while fellow striker Timo Werner also picked up a hamstring injury to leave a cloud over the Blues' comprehensive 4-0 rout at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel offers pessimistic update on Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner injuries

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is expecting Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to be facing spells on the sidelines after both forwards picked up injuries in the 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lukaku suffered an ankle injury after he was tackled from behind in the penalty box and was immediately replaced by Kai Havertz after limping down the tunnel. Werner then pulled up with a hamstring problem and was quickly brought off under assistance from the Chelsea medical team. Chelsea face Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday before they host Southampton in the EFL Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Lukaku, Werner injured as Chelsea beats Malmo 4-0 in CL

LONDON (AP) — Injuries to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner marred Chelsea's impressive 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lukaku sustained a twisted right ankle getting fouled for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho for the second goal in the 21st minute, adding to the opener volleyed in by Andreas Christensen in the ninth minute for his first goal for Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kai Havertz insists 'you always have to be ready' after coming on a substitute and scoring during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Malmo following in-game injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

Kai Havertz says he was always in the mindset to make a difference for Chelsea after impressing as an early substitute during their 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo on Wednesday night. Havertz was called into action after 23 minutes when first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku had to be withdrawn due...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

256K+
Followers
4K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy