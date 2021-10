AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC and Q2 Holdings Inc. announced they have launched a program to support nonprofits dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion in Central Texas. Starting this year, the two organizations will award three separate $50,000 grants through their "Q-mmunity Gives" program to nonprofit organizations focused on the advancement of underrepresented communities by providing education, job skills and readiness, and health and wellness, according to a release.

