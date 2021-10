BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Federal regulation set to take effect in 2023 is already underway, and it could reshape financial relief for farmers over the next few years. The Farm Bill sets guidelines and deadlines for programs supporting agriculture. This plays a significant role in the prices of goods as well. During a recent meeting between ag leaders and the federal delegation, both sides made it clear something needs to be done to help with the bottom line.

