CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets rookies are exceeding lofty expectations

By Adam Spolane
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0151zE_0cXFCUIV00

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Expectations were always going to be high for the Rockets four first round draft picks, but after watching them take part in Summer League, training camp and the preseason, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas says those expectations have already been exceeded.

“I think all of them have shown a little bit more than I thought,” Silas said Monday.

All four rookies will still be 19-years old when the Rockets open the season on Wednesday night in Minneapolis, all four have been used in different roles during the preseason. Jalen Green has started, Alperen Sengun has been one of the first players off the bench, while Usman Garuba has seen his minutes come at the end of games.

The one player whose role has changed over the course of the course of the preseason is Josh Christopher. The last of the Rockets first round picks started out getting only fourth quarter minutes, but has earned his way into a more prime spot.

“I think Josh Christopher has shown that he can really defend and get us going with his energy,” Silas said.

At this point Garuba will be the guy most hard pressed to get minutes, at least early in the season, but Silas says it’s clear he has one skill that already translates to the NBA game.

“I think that (Garuba) has been very good as far as small ball five and defending,” he said. “We can put a really good defensive lineup out there with him switching everything.”

Garuba’s minutes will be limited due to the presence of Sengun who has quickly become a fan and media favorite because of his ability to play inside and outside as well as make plays for others.

Finally, there’s the highly-touted Jalen Green. The second pick of the draft will start his NBA debut on Wednesday and flashed his immense potential during the Rockets four preseason contests.

“The quiet confidence that he has and his ability to improve. I think you saw in the second half of the San Antonio game, he was a lot more aggressive, he seemed a lot more comfortable, and he understands that it's going to be a process.”

Green will be the first Rockets first round pick to start a game during his rookie season since Donatas Motiejunas on March 29, 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
610 Sports Radio

Rockets' Silas grows into role as head coach

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Christian Wood and Stephen Silas go way back. Silas was an assistant when Wood was trying to earn a spot on the Charlotte Hornets five years ago, and Wood has said Silas is the reason he decided to join the Rockets in free agency last Novemeber, so if anyone could notice a difference in the Rockets coach heading into his second season, it would be him.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rockets rookie Jalen Green breaks Houston record that’ll make fans forget James Harden

Move over, James Harden. There’s a new star for the Houston Rockets, and he’s here to make fans forget about “The Beard”. Rockets rookie Jalen Green came into the league with the expectation that he’ll be a top-level scorer. After a rough start to the season, Green flashed his scoring potential for everyone to see. Green exploded in the Rockets’ 97 – 107 home loss to the Boston Celtics, going off for 30 points on an outstanding 8 for 10 shooting from deep.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-76ers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Now a week into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing without Ben Simmons and it appears as if they will be doing so for the foreseeable future. After holding out during the preseason due to wanting to be traded, Simmons originally had shown up to the team’s facility to take part in practice and it looked like he was going to be ready for the start of the season, but then more issues occurred with the 76ers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Josh Christopher
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Advises Russell Westbrook After Big Game vs. Spurs: "He Is Going To Have To Figure Out Ways To Make An Impact Without Being On The Ball All The Time."

In a thriller win over the San Antonio Spurs, Russell Westbrook finally showed up and took over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brodie landed in Los Angeles surrounded by doubts, but he shook them off on Tuesday night, dropping 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the Texas franchise. Anthony Davis...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Rookies#Sportsradio 610#Summer League
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Disagrees With James Harden And Steve Nash On NBA’s Foul Rule Change: “I Don’t Think Rule Changes Are Affecting Anyone’s Game, To Be Honest.”

The Brooklyn Nets haven't had the start to the season that they were hoping for. Initially, there was a lot of concern, especially given Kyrie Irving's removal from the team after his decision not to get vaccinated. But with the star duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden, their championship expectations remained alive.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets to convert rookie Daishen Nix to two-way contract

On Friday, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Houston Rockets will convert rookie Daishen Nix to a two-way contract ahead of the start of the season. Nix, who went undrafted, played with the Philadelphia 76ers in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals. He eventually signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Rockets and has made one appearance in the preseason.
NBA
610 Sports Radio

Rockets try to make international rookies feel comfortable

Galveston (SportsRadio 610)- Josh Christopher found himself in a pinch. His new Rockets teammate Alperen Sengun is from Turkey, and doesn't speak a lot of English, so he called his older brother Patrick, who played two seasons in Turkey. “Dude, I need some Turkish so I can talk to Alpi,”...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
610 Sports Radio

Rockets ready for Tuesday's preseason opener

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- After a week's worth of practices in Galveston, the Rockets returned to Toyota Center on Monday, a day before taking the floor for their preseason opener against the Washington Wizards. "I'm really excited," Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. said. "It's a fun time of year for everybody...
NBA
610 Sports Radio

Kevin Porter Jr shows growth in Rockets preseason opener

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- More than four minutes into the Rockets first preseason game, Kevin Porter Jr had only taken one shot. He had the ball in his hands and the looks were there, but Porter had other ideas. “He was passing them up so he could get a teammate involved,”...
NBA
expressnews.com

Rockets' rookie Jalen Green passing through first of several learning curves

The struggles are not just inevitable, they are the point. So, Jalen Green ran headlong into a defense poised to lock him up, had more turnovers (7) than shots (6) and knew enough, after just three preseason games and the video session and practice that followed, to consider the experience valuable.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

5 observations from the Chicago Bulls’ opening week, including Alex Caruso’s instant impact, Lonzo Ball’s 3-point shooting and a thin bench

The Chicago Bulls are off to a strong start as the new roster begins to jell, ranking second in opponents points per game with an entertaining style of play. Here are five observations from the opening week of their season. 1. Three games into the 2021-22 season and we already have an MVP race between Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, the yin and yang of the new-look Bulls. Naturally, the MVP ...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

For Rockets rookie Josh Christopher, new NBA experiences are 'everything'

For all the challenges that comes with opening the season with a roster filled with five teenage rookies, the Rockets can at least enjoy their appreciation for each new experience. Much will become routine, even a grind. But with a season beginning Wednesday, Rockets rookie guard Josh Christopher said a great deal is still new and exciting.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rockets rookie Jalen Green, veteran John Wall face off after practice

Rockets practice was over. Some players were leaving the court, some were shooting. Rockets rookie Jalen Green faced a challenge. Veteran guard John Wall, sitting out while the Rockets attempt to trade him, and Green went at one another in a spirited, full volume (from Wall) one-on-one session. They traded baskets, a few fouls (by Green) and one impressive blocked shot (also Green.)
NBA
KENS 5

Josh Primo is already a better rookie than expected | Preseason Profile

SAN ANTONIO — Remember on draft night when the Spurs took an 18-year-old guard who few analysts expected to go in the first round, and fans were either confused or straight-up angry?. Yeah, about that. The Josh Primo pick was widely panned on draft night for many reasons. Firstly, he's...
NBA
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy