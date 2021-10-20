Rockets rookies are exceeding lofty expectations

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Expectations were always going to be high for the Rockets four first round draft picks, but after watching them take part in Summer League, training camp and the preseason, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas says those expectations have already been exceeded.

“I think all of them have shown a little bit more than I thought,” Silas said Monday.

All four rookies will still be 19-years old when the Rockets open the season on Wednesday night in Minneapolis, all four have been used in different roles during the preseason. Jalen Green has started, Alperen Sengun has been one of the first players off the bench, while Usman Garuba has seen his minutes come at the end of games.

The one player whose role has changed over the course of the course of the preseason is Josh Christopher. The last of the Rockets first round picks started out getting only fourth quarter minutes, but has earned his way into a more prime spot.

“I think Josh Christopher has shown that he can really defend and get us going with his energy,” Silas said.

At this point Garuba will be the guy most hard pressed to get minutes, at least early in the season, but Silas says it’s clear he has one skill that already translates to the NBA game.

“I think that (Garuba) has been very good as far as small ball five and defending,” he said. “We can put a really good defensive lineup out there with him switching everything.”

Garuba’s minutes will be limited due to the presence of Sengun who has quickly become a fan and media favorite because of his ability to play inside and outside as well as make plays for others.

Finally, there’s the highly-touted Jalen Green. The second pick of the draft will start his NBA debut on Wednesday and flashed his immense potential during the Rockets four preseason contests.

“The quiet confidence that he has and his ability to improve. I think you saw in the second half of the San Antonio game, he was a lot more aggressive, he seemed a lot more comfortable, and he understands that it's going to be a process.”

Green will be the first Rockets first round pick to start a game during his rookie season since Donatas Motiejunas on March 29, 2013.