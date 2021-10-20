CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Silas grows into role as head coach

By Adam Spolane
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ginQF_0cXFCPss00

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Christian Wood and Stephen Silas go way back.

Silas was an assistant when Wood was trying to earn a spot on the Charlotte Hornets five years ago, and Wood has said Silas is the reason he decided to join the Rockets in free agency last Novemeber, so if anyone could notice a difference in the Rockets coach heading into his second season, it would be him.

“He’s come with a different approach from last season,” Wood said on Tuesday. “It starts with his coaching in terms of him being more direct with what he wants from us. In terms of telling everyone their roles and what he wants to see from everyone on the floor. He’s been great for us.”

Silas took over a veteran-laden team where Wood was one of the young, inexperienced guys, but after a complete roster reconstruction, the Rockets will enter the season with six players 21-years old or younger with Wood remaining as a veteran presence, and if he is carrying himself any differently that would be why.

“I think it's necessary to be direct,” Silas said. “Some guys more than others, but I think this year, especially with our young guys, there is very little gray. With older guys, there's a little bit more nuance.”

Another reason Silas’ approach may be different this season: He’s growing more comfortable in the job of being an NBA head coach.

“Last year I was trying to get my feet wet and trying to figure it out a little bit, and now I feel like, I haven’t figured it out by any stretch, but I’m further along than I was this time last year.”

Comments / 0

Related
610 Sports Radio

Rockets ready for Tuesday's preseason opener

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- After a week's worth of practices in Galveston, the Rockets returned to Toyota Center on Monday, a day before taking the floor for their preseason opener against the Washington Wizards. "I'm really excited," Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. said. "It's a fun time of year for everybody...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Stephen Silas reveals Rockets' starting lineup for opener

MINNEAPOLIS – Though Rockets coach Stephen Silas could keep his secret no longer. Even before he had to reveal that second-year forward Jae’Sean Tate would be his fifth starter to open the season Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, however, he had left plenty of clues along with his thinking behind the choice.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

For Stephen Silas, quite a contrast entering second Rockets season

At the same stage of last season, Stephen Silas was starting his first year as a head coach amid a whirlwind of turmoil. The Rockets had dealt with James Harden’s late arrival and determination to be traded and P.J. Tucker’s dissatisfaction with contract talks. The scheduled season opener was postponed when the Rockets did not have enough players because health and safety protocols tied to a Harden appearance at a nightclub and a group haircut, along with injuries.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Wood
610 Sports Radio

Rockets rookies are exceeding lofty expectations

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Expectations were always going to be high for the Rockets four first round draft picks, but after watching them take part in Summer League, training camp and the preseason, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas says those expectations have already been exceeded. “I think all of them have...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Gerald Green retires, joins Rockets coaching staff

Before the Houston Rockets’ home opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gerald Green announced that he is retiring and joining the Rockets’ coaching staff in a player development coach position. ClutchPoints’ Salman Ali said that Green had previously discussed coaching with Houston GM Rafael Stone. “I know when all this...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Daniel Theis wants to be around to see Rockets' youth grow

When Rockets center Daniel Theis began his NBA career with the Celtics, Jaylen Brown was beginning his second season, Jayson Tatum was a rookie. The Celtics knew then the sort of potential they had acquired and has since been realized. But after 3½ seasons watching Tatum and Brown grow into stars, Theis was shipped to the Bulls before the he and Celtics could entirely cash in on all that growth.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Coaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
The Spun

The Warriors Made A Surprising Roster Move Friday Night

After some notable cuts on Friday night, it appears the Golden State Warriors are set to enter the 2021-22 season with 14 players on the roster — leaving that 15th spot open for now. Minutes after the team’s 119-97 preseason finale victory, head coach Steve Kerr informed Jordan Bell, Avery...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy