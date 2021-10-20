CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Right to give last rites should become law after Amess death, MP says

By Jamie Grierson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvmWm_0cXFBVDR00
Tributes outside Belfairs Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where David Amess was stabbed. A priest was not allowed past the police cordon to give the last rites.

Catholic priests’ right to give the last rites to the dying, including at crime scenes, should be enshrined in forthcoming legislation in the wake of the killing of David Amess, an MP has said.

Labour’s Mike Kane has proposed the “Amess amendment” to the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, which is being scrutinised in parliament and the House of Lords.

It comes after a Roman Catholic priest tried to offer the last rites – the final prayers and ministrations given to an individual of faith shortly before death – to Amess after he was stabbed last Friday but was not permitted to enter the crime scene. A 25-year-old man, Ali Harbi Ali, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and then further detained under the Terrorism Act.

The amendment would protect the right of Catholic priests and other religious leaders to pray with a person as they die, a spokesperson for Kane, the MP for Wythenshawe and Sale East, said.

It is understood there are supportive peers in the Lords who are willing to put forward the amendment.

Kane spoke of Amess’s Catholic faithduring a tribute in parliament earlier this week.

He told the House of Commons: “He participated fully in the liturgy of the church. He participated fully in the sacraments of the church. While I have the attention of those on the frontbenches, Catholics believe that extreme unction helps guide the soul to God after death, so maybe we could come up with an Amess amendment so that no matter where it is, in a care home or at a crime scene, members, or anybody, can receive that sacrament.”

Father Jeffrey Woolnough rushed to Belfairs Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, as soon as he heard Amess, a devout Catholic, had been stabbed but police would not let him past the cordon.

“A Catholic when they’re dying would want a priest there, and for reasons that only the police know, I was not allowed in,” the parish priest said.

Instead, Woolnough prayed the rosary outside the police cordon with a fellow parishioner. “Working with the police we have to respect what they said,” the priest said. “It would’ve been a great thing to do if I’d have had the chance, but it wasn’t to be.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Amess
Person
Mike Kane
BBC

Sir David Amess: Priest tried to give last rites to dying MP

A Catholic priest has told how he tried to administer last rites to his friend Sir David Amess. Fr Jeffrey Woolnough said he rushed to Belfairs Methodist Church on Friday when he heard the MP - a devout Catholic - had been stabbed. He said he asked a police officer...
RELIGION
BBC

Sir David Amess: Conservative MP stabbed to death

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Essex. Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack at a church in Leigh-on-Sea. They recovered a knife and are not looking for anyone else in connection...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sir David Amess: Father of five, veteran MP and animal rights campaigner

Sir David Amess was one of Westminster’s longest-serving MPs and known as a passionate champion of his Southend West constituency and a colourful and amiable presence in the House of Commons. For almost forty years he represented “Essex Man”, not just as the member for two seats in the county – Basildon from 1983 followed by a move to Southend in 1997 – but also as a living embodiment of the kind upwardly mobile, skilled working-class patriotic voter in the south that drifted away from Labour in the 1980s and embraced the kind of aspirational politics advocated by Margaret...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Catholic Church#Catholic Priests#Methodist Church#Mp#Labour#The House Of Lords#The House Of Commons#Catholics#Belfairs Methodist
Telegraph

Killing of MP Sir David Amess was terror, say police

Sir David Amess, one of the country’s most respected parliamentarians, was stabbed to death as he met constituents at his regular Friday surgery in a Baptist church in Leigh-on-Sea in what police are treating as a terror attack. A 25-year-old British national believed to be of Somali heritage, who had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Amess amendment' for last rites at crime scenes

A so-called "Amess amendment" is being proposed to ensure access for Catholic priests to administer the last rites, including at crime scenes. It follows concerns a priest was unable to reach Sir David Amess, a Catholic, at the scene where he was attacked. Labour MP Mike Kane is seeking to...
WORLD
The Independent

David Amess funeral to be held at Westminster Cathedral next month

The funeral of Tory politician Sir David Amess will take place at Westminster Cathedral in November, MPs have been told.The Southend West MP was killed on 15 October in a suspected terrorist attack at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where was holding a constituency surgery.The service will be held at Westminster Cathedral, the largest Catholic church in the UK, at 10.30am on Tuesday 23 November.Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the head of the Catholic church in England and Wales, will lead the ceremony.Catholic MPs, peers and parliamentary staff were informed about the details of the event on Tuesday.It comes after mourners gathered...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Pope OKs Canada trip to help healing with Indigenous peoples

Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help ongoing efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples following shocking revelations of the Catholic church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children, the Vatican said on Wednesday. In a brief statement, the Holy See's press office said that the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the pope to make an apostolic journey to Canada “also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.” The statement didn't cite why the reconciliation process was needed. In return, Francis “has indicated his willingness to...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
BBC

Sir David Amess: Welsh politicians in security talks after MP death

Welsh politicians have voiced concern about security following the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess. The Senedd Commission has called a meeting to allow Members of the Senedd to discuss security concerns at the Welsh Parliament next week. Chris Elmore, Labour MP for Ogmore, said police attended his constituency...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Southend will become a city in tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess

Leading tributes in the Commons, Boris Johnson praised the politician, who ‘simply wanted to serve the people of Essex’ as a backbench MP. Southend will be granted city status as a tribute to Sir David Amess, the Tory MP who led a decades-long campaign for the move for the seaside town until his murder.
POLITICS
Vice

Counterterrorism Officers to Lead Investigation Into Death of UK MP David Amess

British counterterrorism officers will lead the investigation into the murder of UK MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting with his constituents. Amess was killed earlier today after a man walked into the Methodist church where the meetings were taking place and stabbed the Conservative politician, an MP since 1983 who represented the seat of Southend West for the last 25 years. Authorities quickly swarmed the church and attempted to save the 69-year-old’s life, but he died on the scene. They arrested a 25-year-old man immediately, recovered a knife from the scene, and aren’t on the lookout for any other suspects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hundreds attend candlelit vigil in memory of David Amess

The crowd gathered in the darkness of Belfairs sports ground in Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday (16 October) while carrying lanterns and candles to honour Sir David, who the elected MP of the area. The field is the same where the day before an air ambulance landed, as paramedics tried to save...
U.K.
BBC

Sir David Amess: Coroner opens inquest into MP's death

An inquest into the death of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents, has opened. The Conservative Southend West MP was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a preliminary post-mortem examination report...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy