ISSADESIGN merges linear elements and curved working pods for interiors of Behavox in Montreal

Having a beautiful home has never felt more important than during the past 18 months when we’ve been forced to spend more time inside our own four walls – and you may have longed to transform yours into a beautiful modern living space.But if a lack of know-how or limited finances held you back, it’s not too late to get started. For design guru Matt Gibberd insists it can be easy to create a gorgeous home without spending a fortune, just by implementing five simple design principles.“If you ask me, a Palladian villa, for example, has the same sensibility as...

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO