UFC

DWCS 44 winner Jonny Parsons not surprised with UFC deal after split: 'This is where I belong'

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Despite earning a hard-fought win on Dana White’s Contender Series 44, Jonny Parsons expected to walk away with a UFC contract.

In the featured bout Tuesday night, Parsons (8-2) defeated Solomon Renfro by split decision in a fight in which he overcame an early barrage to get his hand raised. It’s been a long journey for the 30-year-old, who knew his performance was enough to impress Dana White.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised,” Parsons said during the DWCS 44 post-fight news conference. “This is where I belong.”

He continued, “I thought I put on an exciting fight, the kind of fight that Dana wants to see, and I feel like I got the good reaction out of him and the things he said when he told me I earned a contract, I knew I gave him what he was looking for.”

Although Parsons thought all three judges should have awarded him the win, the split decision call somehow assured him that he was the victor.

“When they said split, I knew for sure it was going to me,” Parsons said. “I was a little worried, it kind of got me thinking how the first round went, but after thinking about it and when they said split, that’s when it clicked in my head, ‘Man, Rounds 2 and 3 were all me, let’s go.”

To see the full interview with Parsons, check out the video above.

Dana White's Contender Series 44: Best photos from Las Vegas

UFC
