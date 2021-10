Although it was Lars Ulrich that was interviewing Miley Cyrus for Interview magazine, the Metallica drummer still had plenty to say about the state of both the touring industry and his band. Ulrich spoke candidly about what a post-covid road trek looks like, “Obviously, it’s a whole new world out there. We’ve been talking with our team about covid protocols, and it seems like the safest, most peaceful place you could be these days is onstage. The phone doesn’t ring, nobody can bother you. You’re alone up there. . . You leave all the horse*** behind when you walk out on that stage. It’s the greatest feeling.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO