MIAMI (CBS Miami) – Once again Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to field questions about trade rumors surrounding the Miami Dolphins, the Houston Texans, and their quarterback Deshaun Watson. He said he’s so focused on the game plan coming up, the Bills, and the team that he only hears about rumors when it comes from the Dolphins PR staff or his own agents. But it’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room when reports have surfaced that the Carolina Panthers have pulled out of the Watson sweepstakes, leaving Miami the lone team that we know of in the mix. Wednesday afternoon, Tua...

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO